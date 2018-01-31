NBC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in 2018

Getty

While more and more people are deciding that spending hundreds of dollars per month on regular cable isn’t worth it, there are still some channels that many would like to keep around. NBC, what with the Super Bowl and the Olympics and a number of popular shows, including “This Is Us,” immediately jumps to mind as one of those channels, and fortunately, cord-cutters can still easily watch NBC live even without cable.

They can do so by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, which allows you to watch a handful of channels via the Internet without the year-long contracts or cable boxes. Many of these services include NBC, such as FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

All of these cost a monthly fee, but they also all come with free trials, allowing you to see what service best fits your streaming needs or simply time it so you can watch the Super Bowl live online at no cost. Note that with all streaming services, NBC (and other local channels) are only available live in select markets. You can read on for more information about that, as well as what else these services provide, and how to sign up to start watching:

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international sports fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including NBC. Moreover, it has the lowest price point among all services, as it normally costs $39.99 per month but is being offered at $19.99 for the first two months. Considering that package includes 70-plus channels, that’s by far the best deal in terms of most channels for your dollar. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Markets That Include NBC Live: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Ft. Worth, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Washington D.C., Houston, Boston, Detroit, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Green Bay/Appleton, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and many others. You can find a complete list of markets here.

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC is included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch Via FuboTV: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to NBC to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch NBC live on your computer via NBC.com or NBCSports.com (depending on what it is you want to watch), or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, XBox One and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your FuboTV credentials.

DirecTV Now

NBC is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s main channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. That’s an expensive price-point relative to some other streaming services, but you’re getting more channels, and you can also get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Markets That Include NBC Live: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, San Diego and others. You can enter your zip code here to see if NBC is live in your area.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC is included in every bundle–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay one month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch via DirecTV Now: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then navigate to NBC to watch live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch NBC live on your computer via NBC.com or NBCSports.com (depending on what it is you want to watch), or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, XBox One and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your DirecTV Now credentials.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the Sling Blue base package includes NBC and costs $25 per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Markets That Include NBC Live: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and others. You can enter your zip code here to see if NBC is live in your area.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month (News Extra is $5 per month) | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC is included in Sling Blue–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch via Sling TV: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBC to watch live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch NBC live on your computer via NBC.com or NBCSports.com (depending on what it is you want to watch), or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, XBox One and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your Sling TV credentials.