Why Did Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers Split Up?

Olivia Munn is the host of the 2018 Critics Choice Awards and in recent months, she split from her three-year relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Recently, Olivia Munn was rumored to be dating Chris Pratt, but there are no reported boyfriends or husbands in the picture. Munn and NFL player Rodgers were together for approximately three years and split in July 2017, according to Page Six. The couple started dating in May 2014, weeks after Munn broke up with actor Joel Kinnaman. But, why did Munn and Rodgers couple call it quits?

When talking about his break up from Munn to ESPN, Rodgers said that being in the public eye definitely had its effects on the relationship. He explained, “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.” According to the NY Post, Munn said that when she was dating Rodgers, she basically didn’t work. She was there to support the man who she was dating and didn’t really take on many acting jobs. She did, however, make time for a cameo in the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight.

After Munn and Rodgers split, a source told E! News that, “Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks for the past few months. It didn’t feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen. Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!” When it comes to the rumors that Munn is dating actor Chris Pratt, Hollywood Life is reporting that the two are secretly carrying on a romance. Only time will tell if the rumors are true.

In addition to dating Aaron Rodgers and Joel Kinnaman, Munn has had several relationships in the spotlight. According to Whos Dated Who, Munn has been in relationships with athlete Brad Richards, Matthew Morrison, Chris Pine, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Foxx. She is also rumored to have hooked up with Justin Timberlake and Brett Ratner, but recently Munn came forward to speak out against Ratner. Munn, like other women, has accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, according to Rolling Stone. After several women made public claims against Ratner, he decided to step away from his involvement with Warner Brothers.

According to Munn, in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress, she delivered a meal to Ratner’s trailer and said that, “He walked out … with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other. And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated.” Munn then said that when she alerted the man who asked her to deliver the food to Ratner, “It wasn’t a shock. It wasn’t a surprise. It was just, ‘Ugh, sorry about that.'”