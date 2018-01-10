Proud Mary: Meet the Cast of the New Movie

Proud Mary, the new thriller, releases this week. The movie follows Mary, a hitwoman who works for an organized crime family in Boston. The hitwoman’s wife is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes wrong.

The movie was directed by Babak Najafi and the screenplay was written by John S. Newman and Christian Swegal. The main character, Mary, is played by Taraji P. Henson. She is a successful woman who works for an organized crime family in Boston.

Proud Mary will be released this weekend alongside movies like The Commuter and Paddngton 2. Proud Mary is expected to gross around $20 million on opening weekend.

Read on to meet the cast of the new movie.

Taraji P. Henson as Mary

Taraji P. Henson stars as Mary. Henson is an American actress, singer and author. She studied acting at Howard University and then began her Hollywood career when she began appearing in guest roles in several TV shows. She made a breakthrough in 2001 in the show Baby Boy in 2001. She then played a sex worker in Hustle & Flow in 2005, for which she received praise. In 2008, Henson portrayed the single mother of a disabled child in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. For that role, she received nominations for an Academy Award and a Critics Choice award. In 2016, Time named Henson one of the 100 most influential people in the world. That year, she released an autobiography titled Around the Way Girl.

Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Danny

Jahi Di’Allo Winston is Danny in Proud Mary. He plays an orphaned child that Mary must take care of. He has appeared in Feed the Beast in 2016 and The New Edition Story in 2017. In 2018, along with Proud Mary, Winston will be starring in the TV Series Everything Sucks as Luke O’Neil and The Plug as Kendall Burdett.

Danny Glover as Benny

Danny Glover stars as Winston. Glover is an American actor, film director and political activist. He is most well known for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon film series, his work in The Color Purple, To Sleep With Anger, Predator 2 and Angels in the Outfield , all before 2000. More recently, he’s appeared in supporting roles in films such as Saw, Shooter, Death at a Funeral and Dirty Grandpa. He has also appeared in many other movies, TV shows and theater productions while also being an active supporter of humanitarian and political causes.

Billy Brown as Tom

William “Billy” Brown is an American actor known for his portrayal of Detective Nate Lahey in the Shonda Rhimes drama TV series How to Get Away With Murder. He has also starred in the TV series Lights Out, Dexter and Sons of Anarchy. Brown starred as Mike Anderson on Showtime’s crime and thriller series Dexter from 2011 to 2012. Proud Mary marks his first film leading role.

Also Starring

Margaret Avery as Mina

Neal McDonough as Walter

Xander Berkeley as Uncle

Owen Burke as Jerome

Jose Guns Alves as Maurice