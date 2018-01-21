SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch the Arrivals Online

Getty

Tonight is the 2018 SAG Awards, with Kristen Bell as the show’s host. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood will be honored by their peers for their achievements in entertainment over the past year. In recent weeks, there carpet has been a place for bringing awareness to the Time’s Up movement and recognizing victims of sexual misconduct or abuse in the workplace. Tonight, there are several red carpet live streams going on. Here are your options for watching them below.

E! Red Carpet

The 2018 E! Red Carpet Live special for the SAG Awards airs from 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight. If you would like to watch any of the above SAG Awards programming by E!, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services for E!. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch the network for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch it on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch it on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch it on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT’s SAG Awards Red Carpet Live

According to Entertainment Weekly, the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT’s SAG Awards Red Carpet Live show will be at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and it will run until the awards show time. Click here to watch the red carpet special live on the Entertainment Weekly website. Committee Chair JoBeth Williams is reported to be revealing the honorees for outstanding TV and film stunt ensemble action performances as part of the pre-show broadcast during this special.

The SAG Awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will air on the TBS and TNT channels. In addition, Bustle reports that the show will stream via PEOPLE TV, Twitter, Facebook Live, the TNT website, the SAG Awards website, In Style and Time.