Get to Know Sam Smith’s Current Boyfriend Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith is one of the most well-known voices in music today and he has recently been lucky in love as well. According to TMZ, the couple has been dating for a few months and some may know Smith’s boyfriend from 13 Reasons Why. Brandon Flynn plays the role of Justin Foley on the Netflix television show 13 Reasons Why. According to J-14, Flynn’s character is a tough and popular kid, who is dating a popular girl, but Flynn is not a teenager in real life. He’s 25 years old and he is a graduate of Rutgers University in New Jersey. He also earned a degree at Mason Gross School of Arts.

Smith and Flynn were private about their relationship until Smith let the cat out of the bag to Dan Wooten on the “Bizarre Life” podcast. Though the couple is a bit young, Smith has revealed to Cosmopolitan that he’s already eager to start a family. He admitted, “I want kids so bad. I just feel it’s nature’s way of reminding you that it’s not about you. It makes you not selfish.” Smith says he’d be fine with either surrogacy or adoption … or even both.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

In an interview with NME, Smith admitted that he was “in a dark place” when he was creating music, before meeting Flynn. He recalled that, “I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be as personal again in music, because I really had to go to a weird place to get the music out. I was in a bit of a dark place. I just didn’t really like myself that much when I was making this record. But I’m starting to be happier now.” Smith also admitted on The Ellen Show that, “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In The Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy. I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird.” It sounds like Flynn may be the reason for Smith’s “happiness”.

While Smith is known for his sad break up songs, he recently told V Magazine that he’s been asking himself about writing some love songs, since his love life is in such a good state right now. Prior to being with Flynn, Smith admitted that, “When I wrote that first album, I was in love with a straight man, he didn’t love me back, and I was very comfortable in my longing. With this record, I became a gay man. I started having proper relationships with men. Sometimes they were in the wrong and treated me in a bad way, and sometimes I was in the wrong … In the past few years, I became a gay man properly … I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy.”

Tonight, Sam Smith is one of the performers set to take the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Check out the show on the CBS network, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.