Over the summer, Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima came out in the media and around the same time, her ex Scott Disick started hanging out with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, according to People. At the time, Richie was just 18 years old and the couple maintained that they were just friends. In a tweet online at the time, Richie wrote, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies.” Clearly, the two have become more than “just friends.”

In an interview with People, an insider said that Richie and Disick are practically inseparable. The source stated that, “It’s obvious she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

In the past, Richie’s music icon father has publicly said that he has concerns over the relationship, especially because of the 16-year age gap. On the red carpet with E! News’ Sibley Scoles, Richie and her father talked a little about her relationship with Disick. When asked if her dad has been okay with her dating life, Richie said, “He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means.” In the background, Dad Lionel shook his head and made a gesture that looked like putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger.

When speaking with Us Weekly about his daughter’s relationship, Lionel Richie revealed, “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on … I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” Hollywood Life reports that Richie’s dad is hopeful the couple will break up.

Unfortunately for Dad Lionel, Richie and Disick appear to be going strong right now and were spotted out together in Malibu, California just a couple days ago, according to Daily Mail. But, currently their are rumors that things are not going well when it comes to Richie and Disick’s kids. Disick has three young children with ex-girlfriend of nine years, Kourtney Kardashian, and a source recently told Hollywood Life that, “Sofia gets nervous around [Scott’s kids], so one minute she’s trying too hard and the next she’s ignoring them. Mason in particular doesn’t like her. It’s becoming a nightmare for Scott, so he usually leaves Sofia behind now [when he sees the kids]. He’s begged Kourtney to speak to the kids to try and fix the situation but she secretly loves that this is blowing up in his face.” Currently, Kourtney Kardashian is dating a younger man named Younes Bendjima, but she has said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she keeps her relationship separate from her children for now.

Kardashian’s boyfriend Bendjima has not appeared on KUWTK, though he has been discussed a bit on the show. On tonight’s episode of the show, Kardashian tells her sister Khloe that Disick called her in the middle of the night and freaked out over her new boyfriend. If this is true, at the time of the phone call, Disick would have been seeing Richie.