Yale Graduate Seinne Fleming Gets Solo Date on ‘The Bachelor’

Seinne Fleming is one of the contestants on The Bachelor 2018, vying for the love of star Arie Luyendyk, and tonight is her first solo date on the show. Now, before we get into the details on her date, her upbringing and her fate on the show, this is our SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about tonight’s episode or future episodes, STOP READING NOW.

Okay. Let’s get started with Fleming’s solo date on tonight’s episode. In an official synopsis by ABC, it states, “Seinne and Arie’s chemistry is simmering just below the surface, but that could change when the couple takes off on a wild parasailing adventure, which the rest of the women jealously watch through binoculars. Seinne confesses at a romantic dinner that night that happy endings have been few and far between for her. Will she get her fairytale ending with Arie? The two finish a giddy night filled with excitement dancing to the country music of LANCO.” Reality Steve reports that Fleming ends up with the date rose, so it definitely ends well, despite her sad admissions.

Though Fleming tells Luyendyk she hasn’t had the happiest times, she is quite accomplished, according to Romper. Fleming was actually named Miss Teen Long Beach 2007 and she is even a Yale University alum. And, she and Luyendyk have a few things in common. While Luyendyk has been working in real estate, so has Fleming. Romper reported that Fleming is an associate at Latitude Management Real Estate Investors in Los Angeles, Calfornia. At the company, she works as a commercial real estate manager. Fleming has also worked a little in television as an intern in the past.

In an interview with People, Bachelor host Chris Harrison gushed over Fleming, saying she is one of his top 5 favorites in the running this season. Harrison said, “This girl is flat out impressive. She’s incredibly intelligent and she definitely has this zest for life that Arie is in awe of. He’s a little bit mesmerized by her.” According to Life and Style Magazine, fans have been weighing in about Fleming on social media and have said that she may be too good for the Bachelor star. One fan even said they hope she becomes the next Bachelorette star, saying, “Oh my. Seinne is WAAAAAAAAY too good to be on this show. I hope she comes in third and becomes the next #TheBachelorette. Seinne is too good for Arie and he basically said it himself.” Well, sorry for you Fleming fans out there, but she is not the winner this season. If you do NOT want to know who the winner is, STOP READING NOW.

While Fleming is definitely a good catch, she does not make it to the final two this season. And, the winner for season 22 is … Becca Kufrin. So, there is definitely a chance that Fleming could be the next star of The Bachelorette.