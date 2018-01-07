Seth Meyers Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

As one of the most famous late-night talkshow hosts in the world, it’s no surprise that Seth Meyers was asked to host the Golden Globes this year. And in light of the many sexual assault allegations that have surfaced in recent months against prominent industry figures, Meyers has been tasked with navigating extremely sensitive waters.

The writer, comedian, and actor, has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of that comes from his work on Late Night with Seth Meyers, but some forget he was also on Saturday Night Live for 13 years.

1. NBC Extended His ‘Late Night’ Contract Through 2021

In January of last year, CNN announced that NBC was extending Meyers’ Late Night contract through 2021.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said, “His knowledge of both current events and pop culture is unparalleled and he brings that expertise to ‘Late Night’ every night.”

In his own statement, Meyers responded, “I can’t thank NBC enough for continuing to support our show and this more than makes up for my disappointment in not getting cast in ‘The Wiz'”.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Meyers is paid $3 million a year to host Late Night.

2. He Has Won Two Writers Guild of America Awards and One Primetime Emmy

Meyers was born in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Northwestern University, where he was a member of the school’s improv team, and continued studying improv after graduation.

In 2001, he joined the cast of SNL. In 2005, he became the writing supervisor on the show and in 2006, he became head writer.

Meyers was first nominated for writing on a comedy/variety series in 2008 for SNL. In 2009, he won the Writing Guild of America Award for Comedy/Variety (including talk) series.

He won the same award in 2010. In 2011, Meyers took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for SNL’s “Justin Timberlake” monologue.

3. He Won the Third Season of Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown in 2009

Celebrity Poker Showdown was a limited-run celebrity game show that pitted five celebrities against each other in a poker tournament for charity. According to pokersource.com, whichever celebrity came in first place won $100,000 for their charity.

In 2004, Meyers was up against David Cross, Steve Harris, Jeff Gordon, and Dave Navarro, and won the grand prize. The money he raised went towards the Boston-based Jimmy Fund, an organization founded in 1948 that raises money to support adult and pediatric cancer and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

Meyers has been involved with a number of different charities over the years, including Amnesty International, Children’s Hospital in LA, Cycle for Survival, Forgotten Harvest, Mia Mamm Foundation, and the Natural Resources Defense Council, among others.

4. He and His Wife Have One Son Together and Are Expecting a Second Child

Meyers married his wife, Alexi Ashe, in 2013. Together, the couple has one son, Ashe Olson Meyers, who was born at Lenox Hill Hospital on March 27, 2016.

In November, Meyers announced that he and his wife are expecting another child.

In an interview with People about balancing his personal life and work, the late-night talkshow host said, “I’m in a situation where I’m lucky enough to see my son for basically an hour and a half in the morning and he’s asleep by the time I get home… I just try very hard to make sure the weekend isn’t spent obsessing about what’s coming up on Monday and just being in the moment.”

Speaking about his wife, he said, “I host a talk show, but my wife hosts, executive produces and writes our son’s life and is fantastic at it… It’s just about priorities, and when you walk out of this building trying as hard as you can to leave the things you think about in this building here … They’ll wait for you.”

Ashe is a human rights lawyer and the Assistant District Attorney under the King’s Country District Attorney. She graduated from Southwestern University in Texas. According to Elite Daily, she met Meyers through her sister, who is a set designer on SNL. Ashe reportedly attended SNL’s Chris Kattan’s wedding with her sister, which is where she met Meyers.

5. He Purchased a $7.5 Million Apartment in Greenwich Village in 2016

In 2016, Meyers and his wife purchased a $7.5 million duplex in the heart of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

According to Forbes, the home once belonged to Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker.

The apartment is 3,200-square-feet, and was described in its listing as a “Hamptons house in the sky”, complete with 32 windows to allow plenty of light to enter. Forbes writes, “The entire apartment is dressed with beamed ceilings and richly stained oak floors – rustic touches of wood that make the space feel less urban and more homey. Venetian plaster walls and moldings crown every room with the finishing touches.”