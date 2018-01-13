SNL Tonight: What Time & Channel Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ On TV?

Tonight, Saturday Night Live returns with an all-new episode, which will air live at the local time of 11:29 p.m. – 1:02 a.m. ET. West coast will be on time delay. Sam Rockwell is set to host the show, with Halsey as the musical guest performer, according to Billboard. Rockwell is fresh off of his Golden Globe Awards win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Hollywood Life now reports that Rockwell has a good shot at the Oscars. When Rockwell accepted his win at the Golden Globes, he said, “Yeah, baby! Wow! Man, forgive me I’m a little excited so I may need this piece of paper and an Imodium … It’s nice to be in a movie that people see. Thanks to everyone who worked on this film. It’s an amazing cast, a very generous [one]. I’m forever grateful for this amazing part … Francis McDormand — you’re a badass, a force of nature, and it was really fun to be your sparring partner and thanks for making me a better actor. This movie is about compassion and I think we need some of that these days.” According to People, Rockwell’s win sparked a debate on social media because his character was a hateful Missouri police officer named Jason Dixon.

As for performer Halsey, she’s had a big few months, with her album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” hitting No.1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart over the summer, according to Billboard. She also has two hits out right now – “Bad at Love” and “Him & I” with G-Eazy, so there’s a good chance she is performing at least one of these songs for her SNL appearance. If you’d like to watch tonight’s episode of SNL, but you cannot get to a TV, below are instructions to live-stream the show on the web or with an app on your mobile or streaming device. All options are available for U.S. users only.

Sam Rockwell and Halsey are the first stars to kick off the very first SNL episode of 2018. Troye Sivan takes the stage on January 20, 2018 as the musical guest and Billboard reports that he will probably be performing his latest hit “My! My! My!”, which was recently released. The host of the January 20th episode is set to be actress Jessica Chastain.

Country singer Stapleton is expected to be the musical performer for the January 27, 2018 episode, with Will Ferrell hosting. Fans surely will be hoping to see Ferrell playing some of his classic characters from when he was a cast member years ago.