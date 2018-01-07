Here’s How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Amazon with CBS All Access

CBS Interactive

Amazon has just started a new partnership with CBS All Access that is leaving some viewers wondering exactly how they can go about watching Star Trek: Discovery with their Amazon Prime account. CBS just announced that its CBS All Access service is now available on Amazon Channels. This new partnership will allow people who have Amazon Prime to watch Star Trek: Discovery live and on demand. But getting the service might be just a little more complicated than you think. Read on for all the details about how to watch Star Trek: Discovery live and on demand via Amazon Prime.

First, you must be an Amazon Prime member to access the service. But Amazon Prime won’t give you free access to CBS All Access. Next, you’ll need to sign up for a CBS All Access commercial-free account through Amazon. The commercial-free account costs $9.99 a month, but livestreaming shows will still include some commercials. Only the shows watched on demand, after they’ve aired live, are commercial free.

Watch Young Sheldon, Star Trek: Discovery and more with CBS All Access now on #AmazonChannels! https://t.co/uwOKrnrJNB pic.twitter.com/AitKBugmsw — Amazon Channels (@AmazonChannels) January 5, 2018

To get the service or a free trial, first log into your Amazon account. (Remember: you need to be a Prime member for this to work.) Next, visit the Star Trek: Discovery page on Amazon. Then click on the yellow button that reads “Watch with CBS All Access — Start Your 3-day free trial.” This will take you to the page where you can start your free trial and, after three days, you’ll be charged $9.99 a month. At some point in the future, Amazon will also add CBS All Access’s lower tier $5.99/month service that includes commercials, but it’s not available yet. (You can also access the CBS All Access option by going to Departments > Amazon Video > Amazon Channels and selecting CBS All Access.)

There’s one more thing you should keep in mind. A lot of people who currently have a CBS All Access account outside of Amazon are wondering if they can somehow connect it to their Amazon account. Unfortunately, Amazon representatives have told customers that they cannot do this: viewers cannot link their previous CBS All Access accounts with Amazon Prime. (But we hope this feature is made available soon!) So if you have a regular CBS All Access account, it looks like you’ll still need to buy a new subscription to CBS All Access through Amazon in order to view Discovery on Amazon.

Here are a few additional clarifications about how the service works. Once you’ve started the free trial or are paying for the service, you can stream Star Trek: Discovery (and other CBS All Access shows) through the Amazon Video app or on Amazon.com. You can also stream your shows on the CBS app or on CBS.com, after you’ve started a CBS All Access subscription through Prime. To do that, you’ll need to visit http://www.cbs.com/amazon on your web browser and verify your subscription there, which includes being prompted to create a CBS username and password. After you’ve verified your subscription, to watch on CBS.com or through the CBS app, you’ll need to sign into your CBS All Access account with your CBS username and password, not your Amazon username and password. (Note: At the time of publication, this link wasn’t working and was redirecting instead. So you may need to stick to watching through Amazon for the time being.)

