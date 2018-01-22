‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Episode 4

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, star Arie Luyendyk eliminated one contestant, Lauren Schleyer, on a solo date in Napa Valley. There were also two group dates – one was wrestling-themed, while the other was a dog show event. On tonight’s episode, the remaining bachelorettes head to Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Two contestants get one-on-one dates – Seinne Fleming and Bekah Martinez – but Martinez has a little secret. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “Arie and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and begin a cross-country trip to continue their search for love. First stop? South Lake Tahoe, Nevada! Seinne gets the first one-on-one date and joins Arie on a sheer adrenaline date: parasailing. Meanwhile, one woman gets a critical phone call that might change her romantic journey. A dozen ladies hike into the snowy wilderness on a survival-themed group date where they get a crash course in roughing it in the woods from professional survivalists. Arie invites Bekah M. on a romantic horseback ride through the picturesque mountainside of Lake Tahoe. However, he is about to learn a closely guarded secret about Bekah that might put an end to the couple’s possible happy ending. Finally, one bachelorette interrupts the rose ceremony to plead her case to Arie and enrages the rest of the women.”

After Lake Tahoe, the group will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but before that happens, let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight. Read on for some major spoilers.

Krystal Nielson’s Jealousy Makes Waves

ABC reports that tonight, “The competition gets fierce when Krystal ramps up the drama when she sees Arie share his affection with other women. At the after party, Krystal is still on the rampage, confronting two ladies whom she feels “bullied” her earlier and planning her revenge.” Reality Steve reports that Nielson not only has a “meltdown” tonight, she also has one on the next home and manages to stay in the competition.

In a clip of tonight’s episode, Nielson says, “I just want to hang out with Arie without having to compete for his time.” Nielson also says that some of the other girls look “a little desperate” and she says she doesn’t want to be “one of those girls”. In addition, Nielson apparently stops the rose ceremony to have a talk with Luyendyk tonight. Get a taste of Nielson in a clip from the show above.

Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Very Young Age

In case you haven’t noticed, Martinez’s age has not been shown on your television screen under her name, unlike all the other bachelorettes. Usually, each contestant has their name and age pop up when they are speaking directly to the camera. Tonight, Martinez goes on a one-on-one date and we are guessing she lets Luyendyk in on her secret. While he is 36 years old, the front-runner is only 22. This may put a snag in the relationship.

According to ABC’s official plot description, “The vivacious Bekah M. joins Arie for what should be a special day as they nestle in each other’s arms in a secluded hot tub in the woods. However, at a romantic dinner Bekah M. shares a stunning revelation about herself. Will Arie be able to look past this admission to continue their budding relationship or is this the end of the road for the lovebirds?” Arie Luyendyk apparently isn’t phased that much by Martinez’s confession because she gets the rose on the date, as reported by Reality Steve.

As for Seinne Fleming’s date with Luyendyk, it reportedly goes well, though Fleming also opens up about having a rough life. Fleming gets her solo date rose. And for the group date tonight, the women head into the woods to test their survival skills … and also to hang out in a hot tub together of course.

And the Eliminations Are …

On tonight’s episode, Reality Steve reports that Caroline Lunny and Brittany Taylor are the contestants who are eliminated. Last week, he reported that Taylor actually left the show because of a concussion she suffered on the Demolition Derby group date this season. He later corrected the post.

It’s uncertain if these eliminations will take place tonight or on next week’s episode because sometimes The Bachelor likes to leave viewers hanging …