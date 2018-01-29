‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Episode 5

Getty

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, the remaining bachelorettes headed to Lake Tahoe, Nevada and two contestants got solo dates with star Arie Luyendyk – Seinne Fleming and Bekah Martinez – but Martinez had a little secret. She finally revealed her young age of 22, but that didn’t stop Luyendyk from giving her a rose. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “The drama is ramped up when Chelsea receives the first one-on-one date in Ft. Lauderdale. Arie swoops in to take her on a 100-foot luxury yacht, but her checkered past may endanger her getting a rose. Eleven women split into two teams for a day of competitive bowling with the winner going to a private after-party. Tia and Arie travel to the Sawtooth Park Reserve, riding an air boat through the Florida swamps, but then she reveals her daunting past, which might spell the end for this happy couple. The women decide to confront one selfish bachelorette about her behavior at the cocktail party. Everyone is on edge as three more women are sent home in tears. The search for love is about to go international, as Arie and the remaining women travel to one of the most romantic cities in the world: Paris.”

Now let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight, from the eliminations to the drama. Read on for some major spoilers.

Single Mom Chelsea Roy Get Her Solo Date

Chelsea Roy is a single mother and she previously told Luyendyk about her son on the show. Tonight, she gets a one-on-one date with Luyendyk and ABC describes the date as this, “Arie surprises Chelsea with a romantic one-on-one date that has the other women green with envy. The couple takes off on a luxury yacht for a day of fun on the water. At dinner in an antique car showroom, Chelsea shares an emotional story with Arie about her past. Then he treats her to a private concert by country music artist Tenille Arts.” Roy gets the date rose, so clearly her emotional story didn’t have a negative effect on Luyendyk.

The other solo date tonight goes to Tia Booth and Reality Steve reports that she gets a rose as well. Check out a clip from her date below.

A Temper Tantrum Rocks Luyendyk



Of course there has too be some drama on tonight’s episode or it wouldn’t be The Bachelor. According to ABC, “One unhappy bachelorette lashes out at the Bachelor. How will Arie react to her temper tantrum? Kendall helps him forget the blowup, but the fun comes to a screeching halt when a party crasher shows up unexpectedly.” In addition, there is drama at the cocktail party, when “one self-absorbed woman will be taken to task” by other cast members, who are fed up. We are thinking that this woman may be Krystal Nielson, since she has been rubbing the other women the wrong way this season.

In a promo video for tonight’s episode Nielson is shown getting into “a little fight” with Luyendyk. And, at some point, she says that she’s “done” and that her suitcase is packed. According to Reality Steve, Nielson has a meltdown after the group date tonight, as he reports that, “Arie doesn’t send the losing team home [on the group date], and Krystal has a meltdown. This is the date where she makes a #NotPeter reference.” For Nielson haters out there, don’t worry … she doesn’t have too much time left on the show.

As for the next eliminations, Reality Steve reports that Ashley Luebke and Marikh Mathias are definitely sent home. Next week, the cast heads to Paris, France.