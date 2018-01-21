‘The Resident’ FOX Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 1 Online

FOX Network

FOX has a new show called The Resident and it premieres tonight at 9:59 p.m. ET/PT. The program stars Matt Czuchry from Gilmore Girls and The Good Wife, along with actors Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes, and Bruce Greenwood. This new medical show focuses on a young doctor’s final years of training and FOX reports that it “rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country.” According to Xfinity TV, the official description of what to expect on the show this season reads, “Conrad Hawkins is one of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s best doctors. Charming and arrogant, Conrad likes to take an unconventional approach whenever possible and believes it’s his personal duty to shatter the romantic illusions of the first-year-residents. Dr. Devon Pravesh is an innocent idealist who leans on his finely tuned moral compass, but with Conrad’s help, he begins to realize that the practice of medicine is a business, like any other, with less-than-angelic patients and fallible doctors.”

Episode 1, the pilot, runs from 9:59 – 11:21 p.m. ET/PT and the synopsis of the premiere reads, “On his first day as an intern, an idealistic Dr. Devon Pravesh faces the harsh realities of medical care; resident Conrad Hawkins teaches him unconventional methods for treating patients; Conrad goes head-to-head with Dr. Solomon Bell.” If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you would like to watch the show tonight, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to the first episode’s plot synopsis, descriptions and titles of episode 2 and 3 have also been released. Episode 2 is titled “Independence Day” and the show description reads, “Conrad’s plans for a heart transplant patient are derailed; Conrad risks his job to rectify the situation; after a file goes missing, Nic grows suspicious of one of the doctors; Devon must make a split-second decision for a patient.” “Comrades in Arms” is the title of episode 3 and its synopsis states, “An old army buddy and fellow surgeon visits Conrad at the hospital; the team is put to the test when they have to save the life of an uninsured and undocumented patient; Dr. Bell experiments with a new medication for his tremor.”