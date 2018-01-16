Tracey Birdsall, Seal’s Accuser: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After publicly coming out to encourage sexual abuse victims to speak out, singer Seal is now under criminal investigation for sexual battery, as reported by TMZ. Actress Tracey Birdsall said that she and Seal used to be neighbors in the fall of 2016 and that the two had become good friends. Birdsall has claimed that while at Seal’s home one day, he lunged at her in the kitchen and attempted to kiss her as he forced himself on her. She told TMZ that Seal insulted her clothing, “insinuating she was asking for it”, and groped her breasts. Birdsall said that she demanded he stopped and asked him, “What are you doing?!” Though she claimed Seal was making unwanted advances and belittling her, Birdsall said she agreed to sit on his couch with him, but left after he allegedly groped her again.

Birdsall went to the police on Saturday, January 13, 2018 and filed a police report for assault, according to Metro. Seal has denied the claims against him and his reps have stated, “Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Last week, Seal shared a meme online and took aim at Oprah Winfrey, claiming she knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual behavior for years. With the meme, Seal wrote, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumors but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed (sic) actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.” Model Chrissy Teigen chimed in against Seal and then seemed to insinuate that Seal may have gotten his hands dirty in the past as well. According to Pop Culture, Teigen wrote, “Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we.” In response to the backlash he received over his meme attack against Winfrey, Seal appeared in a video posted online to say he was not trying to attack Winfrey at all. In the video, he explained, “I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life. What I re-posted was not an attack on Oprah at all, she just happened to be the person photographed with the pig [Harvey Weinstein] in the picture. No, what I re-posted was commentary on the hypocritical and double standard nature and behavior of Hollywood … None of the women who have been sexually abused, not one of the women who have come forward, has received any real justice whatsoever.”

With Tracey Birdsall coming forward with these allegations against Heidi Klum’s ex-husband Seal, the singer’s fans may be wondering about the actress’s background. Get to know more about Birdsall, her love life and her career below.

1. Her Three Children Are All Actors

Birdsall is the mother of actors Stevie Kall, Aaron Jacques and Nicky Birdsall. Daughter Kall actually appeared on the TV show Church People, which also starred her mother in 2011. IMDb reports that the show lasted one season and Kall played the role of Whitney Dominico. Son Jacques also acted in a project with Mom Birdsall, as he acted in the movies Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter and The Time War in 2017, which both starred Birdsall. Other films Jacques acted in with his mother have included Doomsday, Starship: Apocalypse and Dawn of Destruction. Daughter Nicky Birdsall appeared in Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter as well and appeared in a 2010 short titled Tick Tock, which also starred her mom The Grounded is another project that Birdsall and her family appeared in … It looks like work is a family affair.

According to Sotheby’s, Nicky Birdsall also works in luxury real estate. In addition, she works as a bartender at Manga Italian Eatery in Malibu, California, according to her LinkedIn profile.

2. She Is Currently Divorced

From 2008 – 2013, Birdsall was married to Stuart McClay Smith, who has also worked as an actor and appeared in Birdsall’s short Tick Tock. He has also acted in Tentacle 8 and Deadline, but his successes have really been in business, according to IMDb. Smith was previously the VP of Dell Inc in Austin, Texas.

Like Birdsall and her kids, Smith has also appeared in many projects with the family. These projects have included Church People and The Grounded.

3. The Famous Walt Disney Composer Bert Lewis Was Her Great-Grandfather

Bert Lewis, the famous Walt Disney composer, was actually Birdsall’s great-grandfather, according to IMDb. He even worked on the famous short “Steamboat Willie,” though he is uncredited. He is most famous for his music in the 1923 film Suzanna.

4. As an Actress, She Trained With Renowned Acting Coach Margie Haber

According to Birdsall’s IMDb bio, she has trained with renowned acting coach Margie Haber and credits her with breakthroughs in her craft. Harber still has acting classes available, which you can sign up for on her website. Harber has quite the client list and surely is a talent herself. Some of her clients include Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, Kelly Preston, Amy Smart, Tea Leoni, Josh Duhamel, Heather Locklear, Lisa Rinna, Sherri Shepherd and many other big names in Hollywood.

In her official bio, Haber is described as the top audition coach in Hollywood and has over four decades of experience. Her bio reads, “Margie’s philosophy empowers actors to create strong ‘characters’ for both auditions and booked roles. And whether that is in TV, film or stage. Its about finding your own power in the lives you create … Using her past experience as a speech therapist combined with her acting experience Margie developed the internationally recognized Haber Phrasing™. A 10-step instinctual approach to cold reading and auditions. The Margie Haber Studio opened in 1986 and just a few years later, two of Margie’s clients, Brad Pitt and Michael Easton, wound up testing for the same role in the film Thelma & Louise. That was Pitt’s career breakthrough role and she’s helped thousands of other actors do the same ever since.”

5. Many of Her Projects Are Science-Fiction Films

Birdsall has many movies and TV credits to her name and a handful of them are science-fiction projects. Some of these films include Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter, Doomsday, Starship: Apocalypse and Dawn of Destruction. In addition to acting in science-fiction movies, Birdsall has written on her Instagram that she is a huge science-fiction fan herself. She enjoys Star Wars and says she loves attending Comic Con conventions.

When promoting Rogue Warrier: Robot Fighter, Birdsall described the project in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “We have been on board it from day one, helping mold its marketing for a grand stage, and to witness it exploding the way it is, like a son or daughter taking his or her footsteps into a world that’s undoubtedly going to be its oyster … well, that’s the greatest reward a PR team could have. Feeling proud, Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter.