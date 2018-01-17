Alex Trebek Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Trebek, who has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, has a net worth of over $50 million, according to celebritynetworth.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on air. It is syndicated across the country and has been on air since the 1960s. In March 2015, Trebek signed on to host Jeopardy! through 2018.

On Saturday, December 16, Trebek underwent brain surgery for a subdural hematoma. Today it was announced that the host is already back in the studio taping new episodes. The surgery did not result in any missed episodes since it is filmed months in advance. Lucky for fans, Jeopardy! will continue to air as usual.

Here’s what you need to know about Alex Trebek’s net worth:

1. Trebek’s Annual Salary is $10 Million

In 2015, Trebek signed a contract to host Jeopardy! through mid-2018, according to CNN. At the time of contract signing, Trebek was 74 years old and talking about retiring. His contract has sinve been renewed through 2020. Not surprisingly, the list of successors for Trebek is long because the job is pretty high profile in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2014, Trebek said that he wanted to stick with it for as long as he was enjoying it and “as long as I feel my skills haven’t diminished too much.”

Hosting Jeopardy! is a coveted job not only because the show remains extremely popular after over 50 years on air, but it also touts a very simple filming schedule. A week’s worth of episodes for the show are filmed in a single day. Trebek also reportedly makes $10 million a year, which means that the payday is pretty big for such a cool gig.

2. He and His Wife Bought a Mountain for $1.5 Million

Prior to their wedding, Trebek bought a plot of land on a mountain, according to the Los Angeles Times. The property purchased covered 35 acres and Trebek and his wife, Jean Currivan built their dream home there.

“We’ll have to cut off the top of the mountain to make a pad, but that’s the kind of thing I enjoy doing,” Trebek told the Times. “I built my chalet in Canada and renovated 3 or 4 houses, so I can do a lot of the work myself, but we’ll have to wait until after the rainy season to start grading. We’ll probably start about the time we get married.”

The couple married on April 30, 1990. Prior to the mountain home, Trebek lived at a home he built on Mulholland Drive in 1984, according to Zillow. He sold that home in 1996 and currently owns a home in Studio City.

3. He Sold His House for Almost $4 Million

According to Zillow, Alex Trebek built a 5,554-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills in 1984. The home was built in the same year that he began hosting Jeopardy!

The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is located on Mulholland Dr in Los Angeles. Trebek lived in the home after he was divorced from his first wife and before he met his current spouse, Jean. The house was something of an ’80s bachelor pad.

In 2013, the home was back on the market, touting its glitzy entertainment spaces and modern furnishings. The home was filled with curvy red-velvet chairs, zebra-print pillows, a jetted tub, fish tank, pool table, wet bar and gym.

4. Trebek Has Been A Gameshow Host Since 1966

In 2014, Trebek broke the Guinnes World Record for the person who has hosted the most TV game show episodes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he doesn’t think about records when he’s hosting the show because he thinks of breaking records in sports, not television.

“I’m just enjoying what I’m doing,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m happy to have a job. I like the show, I like the contestants and it pays well.”

Prior to Jeopardy!, Trebek hosted a Canadian high school quiz show called Reach For the Top. In 1973, Trebek moved to the U.S. and worked for NBC as the host of the gameshow The Wizards of Odds. He later hosted other game shows, including High Rollers, Double Dar and The $128,000 Question. Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984.

5. His Son Owns a Restaurant in New York

Mon fils Matthew et ma fille Emily A post shared by Alex Trebek (@george_alexander_trebek) on Nov 6, 2014 at 4:53pm PST

Matt Trebek, Alex and Jean’s son, co-owns a Hamilton Heights Mexican restaurant called Oso. He helped develop the drink menu and made sure the restaurant was decorated in an authentic Mexican theme, copying the same types of murals that he’d seen when he visited Mexico. Alex Trebek did not invest personally in the venture to own the restaurant, but his wife did.

Matthew owns the building at 140th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard. His father bought the building in July 2015. The Post reports that the building cost $1.92 million.

When asked about the restaurant’s small feel, Matthew replied that the staff tries to create a family feel. He said that that is the same way that Jeopardy! feels.