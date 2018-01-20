How to Watch The Twilight Zone Seasons 1 Through 5 Online

Getty

Before there was “Black Mirror”, there was “The Twilight Zone”, not just one of the best anthology series ever, not just one of the best science fiction series ever, but one of the best television series ever. In 2016, Rolling Stone named the classic Rod Serling creation the seventh greatest TV show of all-time.

And watching those 1959-1964 classics has never been easier. If you’re looking to watch any episode from Season 1 through 5 of the original series on your computer, phone or streaming device, there are a couple of options that allow you to do exactly that: Amazon Prime or CBS All-Access.

They both cost a monthly fee but also all come with free trials. Here’s a complete rundown of how to sign up for these services, and how to immediately start watching any episode of “The Twilight Zone”:

How to Sign Up: Head to the CBS All-Access website and select “Try It FREE.” After creating an account, select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch any episode from Season 1 through 5 on your computer, simply return to the CBS website, and under “Shows” at the top of the page, select “The Twilight Zone.” If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the CBS app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Note: To watch Seasons 1, 2, 3 or 5, you only need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which offers a free 30-day trial. To watch Season 4, you need a subscription to Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel.

How to Sign Up: If you already have Amazon Prime, you can head here to sign up for a free trial of CBS All-Access channel, which allows you to watch CBS live or any of CBS’ on-demand content. The free trial lasts three days and costs $9.99 per month after that. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can head here to sign up for a free trial of both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel. Prime comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $10.99 per month after that.

How to Watch: Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel (or just Amazon Prime if you want to watch Seasons 1, 2, 3 or 5), you can watch any episode from Season 1 through 5 via the Amazon website. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick (you don’t actually need to download the app on Amazon devices; you can just search for “The Twilight Zone” or the “CBS All Access” channel on your device), Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.