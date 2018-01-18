‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ Cast

Fashion icon Gianni Versace was gunned down by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his Miami villa on July 15, 1997. Ryan Murphy has ow come out with a new installment of American Crime Story called The Assassination of Gianni Versace. The show is based on Maureen Orth’s book, “Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History”. It also focuses on killer Andrew Cunanan, with an inside look at his psyche. Get to know more about the show, the characters and the all-star cast taking on one of the most public high-profile murders of the 20th century.

Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramirez plays the role of Gianni Versace and the resemblance is uncanny. And when the actor dished on the real man who killed Versace, Cunanan, he told The Associated Press that, “The underlying subject is homophobia and how homophobia killed him. That’s something that comes up over and over when we look into the investigation … Cunanan was on the news every night, on the most-wanted list, and for some reason all the law enforcement authorities couldn’t get him.” Some may recognize Edgar Ramirez from movies including The Bourne Ultimatum, Vantage Point, Zero Dark Thirty and The Girl on the Train. Playing Carlos the Jackal in the film Carlos, he earned Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

According to the FX show, Gianni Versace’s remains were cremated, and Rolling Stone reports that on July 22nd, 1997, Versace was laid to restwith a memorial service that included friends like Elton John, Sting, Princess Diana, Karl Lagerfeld and Georgio Armani. The Versace family has released statements about The Assassination of Gianni Versace and call it a work of fiction.

Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico

CBS News has reported that serial killer Andrew Cunanan has been described by those who knew him as having resentments against others based on social status and class. Though he came from a modest background, he was a big talker and appeared to tell lies when it suited him, according to Rolling Stone . Cunanan was actually featured on America’s Most Wanted. According to Us Weekly , Cunanan’s other victims, before killing Versace, included ex-Navy lieutenant Jeffrey Trail, his ex-lover David Madson, and 72-year-old Lee Miglin. Eight days after murdering Versace, Cunanan was found on a houseboat, where he killed himself with the same gun he used on Versace.

Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace

Ricky Martin plays the role of Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s boyfriend, who was with him for years. Like Versace, D’Amico was also a designer and he was a model as well. According to TIME , D’Amico left the spotlight and was torn apart by Versace’s death, though he did speak out in July 2017, calling a scene from The Assassination of Gianni Versace “ridiculous”. The Guardian reported D’Amico saying, “There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality … I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.” D’Amico then said that, “The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous. Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted … I was in a nightmare.”

According to TIME , Gianni Versace’s younger sister Donatella took over his company after his death and, according to a waiter who works at the Versace mansion today, Donatella later sold the mansion, which is used as a luxury hotel and restaurant. Donatella Versace has been the artistic director at Versace since 1997 and is still a fashion icon today.

Penelope Cruz takes on the role of Donatella Versace. In 2015, Donatella Versace opened up about the loss of her brother when he was murdered, explaining to the New York Times, “My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me … I was going home and crying, but closing the room because I didn’t lose the king of fashion, which he was. In that moment, I lost my brother.”

When it comes to the recurring cast members, there are several familiar faces in the mix. Here is the list of supporting characters and actors involved in the project:

Annaleigh Ashford as Elizabeth Cote

Jon Jon Briones as Modesto Cunanan

Finn Wittrock as Jeff Trail

Will Chase as Det. Scrimshaw

Giovanni Cirfiera as Santo Versace

Judith Light as Marilyn Miglin

Nico Evers-Swindell as Philip Merrill

Mike Farrell as Lee Miglin

Max Greenfield as Ronnie

Jay R. Ferguson as FBI Agent Evans

Cody Fern as David Madson

Christine Horn as FBI Agent Gruber

Dascha Polanco as Det. Lori Wieder

José Zúñiga as Det. Navarro

