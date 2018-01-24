‘Waco’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Paramount TV Miniseries Online

Paramount

The story of David Koresh and the Branch Davidians will receive a robust, dramatic retelling starting tonight with Paramount network’s Waco. (The first episode is also airing on CMT tonight at the same time.) Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch are costarring in this retelling of deadly 1993 Waco, Texas siege that is still the subject of theories and rumors to this day. The series will premiere on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s a six-part event on Paramount, and tonight’s premiere is Episode 1, called “Visions and Omens.” The episode will air again the very next hour, at 11 p.m. Eastern. The next episode will air next week, and each episode will air weekly for a total of six weeks.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Paramount–which is the network formerly known as Spike TV–online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Paramount Network is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: To get Paramount Network, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Waco retells the tragic 51-day shootout and raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Eighty-two followers and four federal agents died. John Erick and Drew Dowdle, creators of Waco, drew their script from sources like FBI negotiator Gary Noesner’s Stalling for Time, and the book by Branch Davidian survivor David Thibodeau, A Place Called Waco. Taylor Kitsch plays Koresh and the series focuses on him and his followers. The series also tells the stories of some of his individual followers, giving us a better idea of just what happened at the compound. And Michael Shannon plays Gary Noesner, who wanted peaceful negotiations — a request that wasn’t very popular at the time.

The series begins on February 28, 1993, the date that the 51-day siege of the Branch Davidian compound began. But then we go back in time and learn more about David Koresh and his past and the origins of the Mount Carmel Center. We meet followers David Thibodeau, Rachel, Michelle, Judy, and Steve Schneider.

This is Paramount’s first original series now that it’s no longer known as Spike TV. Twenty-five years later, it’s a story that still needs to be told and shouldn’t be forgotten. See a preview of Waco below: