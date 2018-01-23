Where Was HBO’s Mosaic Filmed? Was It Really in Summit, Utah?

HBO

HBO’s new interactive murder mystery, Mosaic, is continuing all this week, culminating in a two-part finale on Friday night. As you seek to find out who killed Sharon Stone’s enigmatic character, Olivia Lake, you may also be wondering just where this intriguing series was filmed. And yes, Mosaic was actually filmed in Utah, where the series itself takes place. The series was shot in both Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with earlier parts of the storyline taking place in one city, and present-day parts of the story taking place in the other. However, prepare for a little disappointment. The town of Summit itself is fictional (even though a Summit, Utah does exist.) The series wasn’t actually filmed in Summit. And, as an interesting extra tidbit, according to IMDB some scenes were also filmed in New Orleans.

Mosaic spent an estimated $10 million filming in Utah, the Standard-Examiner reported. Part of Utah’s draw is the tax credits that films can get. Mosaic got a maximum tax credit of $2.6 million for filming in Utah. Principal photography for the film began in October 2015, so this has been in the works for quite awhile. Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce said about the filming of Mosaic (and Westworld): “We are pleased to have worked closely with HBO to bring these projects to Utah. Both productions will create additional jobs and generate a positive impact on the Utah economy. This is especially significant when the economic impact happens in rural parts of the state, as it will for Westworld.”

The past-tense storyline of Mosaic was filmed first in 2015, Hollywood Reporter shared, and the present-day sequences were filmed in 2016. During the three-month break between the two filming locations (one in Park City and one in Salt Lake City), the cast was encouraged to change their appearance to help distinguish between the two storylines.

If you’re interested in a little history about the filming, check out these casting calls for Mosaic from 2015 and 2016. In October 2015, the crew was seeking male and female extras for a bar scene in Park City, ages 21-40. They needed some people with cars (but no black, white, or red cars.) In February 2016, they sought extras again for the Park City area, this time to portray skiers and wealthy residents.

