Where Was Hallmark’s ‘One Winter Weekend’ Filmed?

Tonight Hallmark is premiering its third Winter Fest 2018 movie, One Winter Weekend. The movie takes place at a resort location for a vacation getaway. But where was the movie really filmed? One Winter Weekend was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg, Manitoba, between November 27 and December 15. The movie was originally titled Snowbound, so a variety of posts about the movie’s filming at the time it was made are actually listed under that title and not One Winter Weekend. So if you’re wanting to have your own snowboarding and skiing adventure where the movie was filmed, you’ll need to go to Canada.

Gary Yates directed this movie, and he also directed Hallmark’s A Dream of Christmas, which was shot in Winnipeg too. You might be interested to know that back in late November, some big Hallmark fans first figured out that Taylor Cole and Jack Turner were starring in this movie together. They noted that the two actors, who had appeared in Hallmark movies together before, were both working in Winnipeg at the same time. And it turns out that their predictions were true!

Here’s an Instagram post that Taylor shared while she was filming:

Daydreaming this morning. #bts A post shared by Taylor Cole (@taylorquinncole) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:10am PST

During the filming, Kari Casting posted on Facebook looking for extras to be on Snowbound:

They were specifically seeking conservative and athletic-looking males and females to play extras, including roles as ski lodge guests, employees, hip and trendy fashion employees, auction gala attendees, and more for indoor and outdoor filming. A few days earlier, they sought avid skiers, snowboarders, and cross country skiers with a skill level of at least intermediate to be in the film.

Here are some more photos from the filming: