Where Was the ‘Waco’ Miniseries Filmed? Was It Filmed in Waco, Texas?

Paramount

The new Paramount miniseries, Waco, tells the story of the Branch Davidian siege from 1993 that left 82 followers dead, along with four federal agents. The siege took place at Mount Carmel Center, the Branch Davidian home (sometimes called a compound) just outside of Waco, Texas. But where was the series Waco actually filmed? Was it filmed in Texas?

Waco was not filmed in Waco, Texas — in fact, it wasn’t filmed anywhere in Texas. Waco was filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It was filmed at Sante Fe Studios and in exterior county locations too. The series was produced by Weinstein Co, based in New York City. This isn’t the first time that New Mexico has doubled for Texas’ landscapes. It actually happens quite a lot, including during parts of the filming for Preacher, Hell or High Water, and Logan.

The series started filming in mid-April and wrapped up in June 2017, US News reported. Filming locations included urban office buildings, studios, and the rural parts of Santa Fe County standing in for the prairies of Central Texas.

So why was New Mexico chosen instead of Texas for this series? There are many possible reasons, KWBU reported. New Mexico offers some very attractive incentives to filmmakers. Texas has an incentive program too, but that program has had funding problems, including a bill introduced to defund the program. Rep. Matt Rinaldi of Irving, for example, argued on the house floor that the money could be better used for Texas teachers. In fact, Mindy Raymond of the Texas Motion Picture Alliance said that after funding for the program ran out last year, they had $400 million in production loss. So in other words, lack of rebates is likely the main reason the series was filmed in New Mexico instead of Texas.

Interested in seeing what the filming was like? In April 2017, Sande Alessi Casting had a Facebook post seeking extras for the Waco series. They were looking for men and women, ages 18-65, preferably with tactical training or 90s hairstyles. They wanted to fill roles including FBI agents, sheriffs, college kids, and more.

What do you think about Waco being filmed in New Mexico instead of Texas? Let us know in the comments below.