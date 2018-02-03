‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Netflix

The new Netflix series Altered Carbon is already making a big splash in a world of viewers who are absolutely in love with Black Mirror and all things sci-fi and futuristic. This is a beautifully shot series with an intriguing plot. But will we get a second season? It’s certainly very possible. Read on to find out why. This article will have minor spoilers for Season 1.

1. The Book ‘Altered Carbon’ Is Part of a Trilogy

Netflix

Altered Carbon is based on the book “Altered Carbon” by Richard K. Morgan, published in 2002. Luckily for us, Morgan didn’t stop the series with Altered Carbon. He continued the series with Broken Angels and then Woken Furies. So there’s certainly a lot of material left for more seasons. The second book was published in 2003 and the third book was published in 2005. The books take place in completely different universes, which would allow for some pretty major changes from season to season.

However, we can’t assume that the series will run exactly like the books. Season 1 is already deviating by introducing at least one character in the season who doesn’t appear until the third book.

2. At Least One Person Has Indicated They’re a Writer for Season 2 of ‘Altered Carbon’

Netflix

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t said anything official yet about whether there will be a second season. Joel Kinnaman told NME that that Netflix’s policy is to never discuss a second season until they’ve released the first season. But now that the first season is released, Netflix will hopefully be saying something very soon. It’s pretty rare for Netflix not to give its original series at least two seasons.

Meanwhile, at least one person has indicated on their Twitter bio that they’re working on Season 2 of Altered Carbon. Michael R. Perry’s Twitter bio reads “Currently on Altered Carbon Season 2. Before that: The Voices, Paranormal Activity 2, many TV shows.” Perry’s background includes TV production, writing, and screenwriting. His credits include The Practice, Eerie Indiana, American Gothic, House MD, Persons Unknown, and more. The Twitter account isn’t verified, but it’s been around since 2012.

3. Production on Season 2 May Be Starting in October

Netflix

Although Netflix doesn’t officially comment on second seasons before releasing a first, ProdWeek reported that production for Season 2 will begin in Vancouver in October of this year, and Netflix has already started ordering scripts and booking studio space for the new season. This would mean that Netflix has already renewed the show but isn’t making that knowledge public yet.

4. Joel Kinnaman May Not Be Back for Season 2

Netflix

Joel Kinnaman, who stars as Kovacs in Season 1, isn’t sure if he’s hopeful about a second season or not. That’s because he’s unsure if he’d even be in a second season. He told NME: “I don’t know if I would be in a second season. I think there’s a big chance that Kovacs would be re-sleeved if there was a second season.”

James Purefoy also said that there was a chance the show could go the Doctor Who route and keep the characters but recast all the roles in new sleeves.

5. Fans Already Want a Season 2

The show’s only been out for a day, and fans are already ready for a second season. Here are a few comments they’re sharing about it:

@netflix can I get Altered Carbon season 2 like yesterday please — I'm Not Funny (@XXToxicMelodyx) February 3, 2018

Just finished watching ALTERED CARBON @AltCarb 😱😱😱😱 I really liked it, hopefully season 2 happens because there is still a mystery to uncover!! (No spoilers) @netflix renew it for second season ASAP!! — JERRY QUINONEZ🌐 (@Jerryqm18) February 3, 2018

Altered Carbon was so good. Where's season 2? 😭 — Doc McStuffins (@wholeah) February 3, 2018

Do you want a Season 2 of Altered Carbon? Let us know in the comments below.