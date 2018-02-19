‘American Pickers’ Live Stream: How to Watch the History Channel Online

History Channel/Instagram

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz have been starring on the antiquing show American Pickers since 2010. The official Xfinity synopsis of the series, for those unfamiliar, describes the show as this:

Have you been building up a collection of Americana over the past 50 years or so? If so, then Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz may pay you a visit one day. The Midwestern pickers travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy from the collectors they visit and then sell in their antiques shops or, in some cases, put in their personal collections. They often have to dig through boxes or piles filled with items that have accumulated over the years, which are often located in such places as barns or spare rooms in the owners’ homes. While the guys are willing to buy pretty much anything old, their particular interests include items having to do with the auto industry and classic toys.

For those hoping to watch the new episodes, as well as the many reruns, there are options for you to see it online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including History Channel. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: History Channel is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: History Channel is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Sling TV: History Channel is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app