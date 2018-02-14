Annie Potts as Stef’s Mother, ‘The Fosters’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Some big-name guest stars will be returning to tonight’s episode of The Fosters. One of those stars is Annie Potts, who plays Stef’s mother, Sharon, on the Freeform series.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Mother’s Day”, and in it, Sharon visits to help Stef cope with what she’s going through. The situation is pretty unclear at this moment. Last week, Stef suffered a bad panic attack while grocery shopping. Brandon was there to pick her up and reminded his mom that she used to have similar panic attacks when he was younger. Slowly, and with Sharon’s help, fans are piecing things together.

Here’s what you need to know about actress Annie Potts.

1. She Is Known for Her Work in ‘Ghostbusters’

Potts has appeared in a number of well-known films, including Pretty in Pink, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Who’s Harry Crumb?. She is perhaps best known for her role in the popular 80s films Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. She even appeared as a cameo in the 2016 Ghostbusters as a desk clerk.

Speaking on Hollywood Today Live in 2016, before the announcement was made, Potts was asked if she was going to be part of the Ghostbusters revival. She teased, “Am I?” Then continued, “You know, I signed a legal document. That could be true.”

Potts says she was very excited to hear about the all-female reboot.

2. She Currently Plays Meemaw on CBS’s ‘Young Sheldon’

Young Sheldon, the spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, was created by Chuck Lorre (who created Big Bang) and Steve Molaro. It follows childhood Sheldon and his brilliant adventures as an intelligent but socially awkward boy.

Potts plays Sheldon’s grandmother, who goes by Meemaw, on the show. In a recent interview with Assignment X, Potts was asked if she had been looking for another TV role before this one came along. She said, “I always felt that I had one more shot at the rodeo. But I was having a hard time finding my horse. But I feel like I’ve got a very good horse now.”

Asked what she feels like being back in this format of TV, she said, “I love the single camerabecausese I do theater as well, and I love that. I started in theatre and I feel very at home doing that. The half-hour live audience shows are such a hybrid. It’s like, “Okay, do I play this for the camera, or do I play this for the audience?” It’s a tricky thing, and you’ve all been to those tapings – it’s a bit of a circus. I have to say that I prefer to work in a single-camera thing, although sometimes it’s a little more difficult to find your rhythm, just because the [multi-camera live] audience will help you along with it if you’re missing something.”

3. Last We Saw Sharon on ‘The Fosters’ Was with Her Fiance Will

One of the last times we saw Sharon was towards the end of Season 4, when she and her fiance, Will, showed up to the Fosters home in an RV. (And as usual, Sharon packed some drama, too: she didn’t want to marry Will).

A Vulture review of the episode read, “Annie Potts brings a certain sparkle to every scene she’s in.” The outlet says of her interactions with Teri Polo, “they form a perfect mother-daughter pair.”

That episode was full of laughs, especially as Sharon told her daughter she needed to be the one to tell Will the wedding was off. Sharon then came clean to Will herself, admitting her fear that their marriage would end up like her previous one to Stef’s dad. Will, of course, was completely understanding. The wedding culminated not in Sharon and Will’s wedding– though they clearly were very in love– but in Lena and Stef’s remarriage.

4. She Made Her Broadway Debut in Yasmine Reza’s Tony-Award Winning ‘God of Carnage’

Along with TV and film, Potts has appeared in a number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions. She made her Broadway debut in Reza’s Tony-Award winning comedy “God of Carnage”, and since then, she’s appeared in “Pippin”.

In the world of off-Broadway, Potts has appeared in “The Vagina Monologues, “Love Letters,” “Charley’s Aunt,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “A Little Night Music,” “Cymbeline” and “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.”

Potts was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and is the youngest of three sisters. She grew up Kentucky, and received her bachelor in fine arts (in theater) from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

5. She Is an Emmy-Nominated Actress

In 1994, Potts was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for playing Dana Palladino on CBS’s Love & War. In 1998 and 1989, she was nominated for a SAG Award for her role as Mary Elizabeth Sims on the Lifetime series Any Day Now.

In 2012, Potts also did a stint as Gigi Stopper on the series GCB. The actress opened up about the experience in a 2012 interview with Travis Smiley. Asked how much thought she gave to taking the role, the actress said, “About 3 seconds. You know, Bobby Harling, who wrote Steel Magnolias wrote this… It’s based loosely on a book… and I saw that title announced in one of the trade papers here and I thought, ‘I believe there may be something in there for me.’ So, in fact, that was the case. I was thrilled– I love it.”

Potts later said, “I’ve had enormous privilege in playing and pleasure to play these great southern women. I mean, I come by it, you know, I spent some time studying them growing up and I love to play them!”