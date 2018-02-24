Can You Watch ‘Annihilation’ on Netflix?

Annihilation

Annihilation, is in theaters, but how long will you need to wait until you can see it on Netflix? If you like avoiding crowds, then you might want to see movie on Netflix instead of watching it in the theater. Well, Annihilation is going to be a little confusing for you to figure out. The movie is doing something really strange with its distribution, and it will be releasing internationally on Netflix much earlier than it’s available on Netflix in the United States.

The movie debuted in theaters on February 23 in the United States, Canada and China. But Netflix is going to start streaming the movie internationally in other countries just 17 days later. So that means Annihilation will be available internationally (including the U.K.) on March 12. (But this does not include the U.S., Canada, or China.) According to IMDB, the movie will be released on Netflix on March 12 in the U.K., Australia, Brazil, Germany, Poland, and Turkey. Some places may actually get it a little earlier than that on Netflix, however. IMDB lists the movie’s internet release date in Belgium and France as being March 7 instead of March 12.

Once the movie is available, you can watch it on Netflix here. As far as when the movie will be available on Netflix in the United States, that date isn’t known yet. Typically, movies can take months to years to be released on Netflix after they’ve been released in theaters, depending on distribution deals and other contracts in place. So the date that Annihilation will be available on Netflix in the U.S. isn’t known yet. If you’re waiting on a Netflix release in the U.S., you might as well just go see it in the theater.

Why is the release happening so strangely? Well, there were some pretty big creative differences between David Ellison and Scott Rudin, ScreenRant reported. The movie didn’t do so well in screenings, pointing to its possibly being too “intellectual” for a general audience. As a result, Ellison wanted to make some big changes. He wanted to reshoot and change the ending, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But Rudin said no to that idea since he had final-cut privileges, sticking to director Alex Garland’s vision. So Paramount ended up selling the international release rights to Netflix.

The description for Annihilation reads: “Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.”

Annihilation is already getting rave reviews as it debuts this weekend. The movie currently has a high ranking on Rotten Tomatoes of 88 percent be critics and 72 percent by the audience. It can be rare that the audience and critics see eye-to-eye on movies, but with Annihilation that appears to be the case. The movie has a stellar cast, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.