‘Annihilation’ Sequel: Will There Be a Second Movie?

Once you finish Annihilation, you’ll likely have a lot to talk about with your friends and on discussion boards online. But one question you’ll probably be asking right away is whether or not you can expect a sequel anytime soon. The book that Annihilation is based on is part of a trilogy, so you would expect a sequel to already be in the works. But unfortunately, that isn’t the cast. At this time, it doesn’t look like there will be a sequel to Annihilation — at least, there are no plans for a sequel at this time.

The book Annihilation is part of the Southern Reach trilogy of books, written by Jeff VanderMeer. Annihilation is the first book in that series. Paramount has the movie rights to the series, but director Alex Garland has said he doesn’t have any plans to make a sequel. Garland told Coming Soon that he had no plans for a sequel and wasn’t thinking about the other books in the series when he made this first movie. This, he said, was because when he was working on the movie, VanderMeer was still writing the second and third book, so he couldn’t really put them into consideration. He said: “I’ve got zero plans, I never did. … I read book one in Galley form — it hadn’t been published yet — and so I did not think about those other two books … I actively do not want to be in the same world I just spent three years in, I actively want to do something else, so the whole idea of sequels is not one that appeals to me in the slightest. I never had any desire to — that’s no disrespect to anyone who does want to do that or Jeff’s trilogy or anything — I’m just talking from a personal point of view, that’s not my scene.”

So in other words, no one is actively working on a sequel right now and Alex Garland has no interest in one. But he’s also said that he wouldn’t mind if a different writer or director came around and made a sequel. So a sequel hasn’t been ruled out. It just won’t be done by Garland. Garland’s never made a sequel to any of his previous works and doesn’t intend to start now.

The next two books in the series are called Authority and Acceptance. If the movie does well enough, it’s possible that we’ll still see the trilogy on the big screen, but a different writer and director would have to be on board for the second and third movies. This isn’t completely unusual. We’ve seen that happen with Twilight and Star Wars, just to name two.

However, it’s unclear just how much of a roadmap the two books could even provide for a movie trilogy. Garland veered away from the novel quite a bit, intending the movie to be able to stand alone.

