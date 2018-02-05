Arie Luyendyk’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Giustina Lee Blasts Him as Fake

Twitter

Arie Luyendyk may not be the hopeless romantic who Bachelor viewers may think, according to his alleged ex-girlfriend Giustina Lee. Law student Lee told In Touch Weekly that Luyendyk visited her in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 17, 2018 and said they dated off and on from August 2013 to August 2017. Lee said she was surprised when she found out from her mother that Luyendyk had been named the next Bachelor and as a response, she said that, “I unfollowed him on social media and blocked him on my Instagram.”

Luyendyk has told the media that he has ended up with one of the contestants and that he is happy today. But, Reality Steve recently reported that Luyendyk had some doubts when it came to his final decision on The Bachelor. If that is true, then it might explain Lee’s allegations that claim Luyendyk called her in December 2017, once filming for the show had wrapped. She said that she didn’t pick up the phone and ignored his call. Lee also revealed that when Luyendyk ran into her parents later, “He was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I think she’s mad. I hope she’s OK.’ He also made a comment to my parents, saying, ‘I really wish she [had] showed up.’ I don’t know if he wanted me to show up [on The Bachelor to] add drama or because he wanted to marry me. I don’t know. We’ll never know.” Lee said that she has watched the show and it appears to be fake.

Most exes may cry, I just pour a little more 😘 … 5 years and Never hard feelings….. almost ;) We always said all is fair in love and war. Best of love. 🖤🍷#Bachelor #BachelorArie pic.twitter.com/6wE4mfZBFz — SweeetG (@MissGiustinalee) January 16, 2018

This wouldn’t be the first time that an alleged ex of Luyendyk had something unflattering to say about him. Previously, Courtney Robertson wrote in her tell-all that, “He was dating this woman the entire time we were together!”, according to Radar Online. Many know Robertson as the winner of Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, but she is also reportedly a former lover of Luyendyk’s. In fact, she wrote in “I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain” that she moved on from Flajnik with Luyendyk just one week after her split from Flajnik.

Another reported ex-girlfriend named Sydney Stempfley, told Entertainment Tonight that she was blindsided when she heard that Luyendyk was the new Bachelor. Sounds a bit similar to Giustina Lee’s story, who told In Touch Weekly, “Arie has a problem. I think he is confused [about what] true love is.”

Stempfley said that, “To my knowledge, the relationship was monogamous … I’m not assuming anything, I just… We always had a great time, tons of fun. We made each other laugh and had just really a great relationship so I can’t complain there.” A source told ET Online that Stempfley and Luyendyk split just one month before his big Bachelor announcement. According to Stempfley, “The night before the breakup … Everything was normal! The next day, we had plans after I got off work. It was just a regular day, so it definitely caught me by surprise … It was very emotional … I couldn’t really get a definite answer … I could tell that he was emotional, but there wasn’t tears on his end.” Is Luyendyk on The Bachelor for the right reasons?