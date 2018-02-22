Are Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt Still Together?

ABC Network

In the Bachelor franchise, Ashley Iaconetti is the girl who’s known for her crying as well as being a virgin. She has scared away plenty of men in Bachelor Nation, but seems to be getting lucky (in more ways than one) on The Bachelor Winter Games. At the beginning of the four-part series, Canadian Bachelorette star Kevin Wendt had eyes for cast member Bibiana Julian, though Iaconetti had her sights set on Wendt. Of course, Iaconetti broke down in tears over the possibility of losing out on Wendt. Fortunately for Iaconetti, Wendt ended up picking her over Julian.

Now, before we get into the big spoilers on the show and the couple, this is your warning. So, if you do NOT want to know what happens to Iaconetti and Wendt, their futures together, post-show happenings or anything else, STOP READING NOW.

According to Reality Steve, Ashley actually loses her virginity to Kevin and now they are dating. But, Reality Steve has reported Kevin is only on the show for “the wrong reasons,” which means he’s there in hopes of fame. Reality Steve previously reported that, “They are a “couple” now. Well, as much as someone in this franchise can define “couple” … It’s been reported to me that Kevin’s sole intention of doing this show was to be the next Bachelor: Canada. And if not that, he just wants fame, he wants notoriety, and he was strictly looking to hook up with whatever girl in the house would garner him the most attention … Some say it might be a showmance, but there’s no doubt Ashley is goo-goo ga-ga over him (shocker), and I’m hearing he’s not as into her as she’s into him (gee, where have we heard that before?).”

On the Tell-All episode tonight, which airs after the finale, Iaconetti and Wendt talke a bit about their private life, but some may be surprised at what the two have to say. Reality Steve reported that the couple tries to keep Iaconetti’s loss of virginity a secret. The Bachelor blogger explained that, “They did make it a point to mention that they did NOT have sex in the fantasy suite. Which is technically correct. They didn’t. As I said in Reader Emails last week, their sex happened post show. Ashley said she told Kevin that she was not going to sleep with someone so quickly after meeting them (which he said he agreed with) and basically that their “private” life is “private” between them. Chris Harrison never asked her if she was still a virgin.”

Not only do Kevin and Ashley win when it comes to coupling up, they also are the winners of the first ever edition of The Bachelor Winter Games. But, who really cares about that, right?

Some of the other couples on the finale of the show, who are still together, are Courtney Dober with Lily McManus-Semchyshyn, and Dean Unglert with Lesley Murphy. And, in a surprise turn of events, Clare Crawley gets a proposal, according to Reality Steve, and she says “yes”. So, who is the lucky man? Well, it looks like it’s Benoit Beauséjour-Savard for the win!