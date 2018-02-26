‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Overnight Dates

Instagram/ABC

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, the remaining women and Arie Luyendyk had their hometown dates and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Luyendyk, who was put under the microscope by some of the family members. It was definitely a dramatic episode, especially when Tia Booth was eliminated. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers about the winner of the overnight dates, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “Arie, weeks away from a possible proposal, takes his final three women – Becca K., Kendall and Lauren B. – to historic, exotic Peru for the adventurous, romantic overnight dates. From an exhilarating buggy ride zigzagging up and down the sand dunes of coastal Peru to a thrilling plane tour of the country’s famous Nazca Lines to a catamaran excursion around the breathtaking Ballestas Islands, the dates are filled with passion and excitement as Arie continues to explore what his future might be like with each of these potential mates. More torn than ever, Arie acknowledges that he has fallen in love with two incredible women and has professed his love to both. However, a blockbuster surprise threatens to derail Arie’s fairy tale ending.”

Now let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight, from the elimination to the drama. Read on for some major spoilers.

Lauren Burnham Has Difficulty Enjoying Her Date With Luyendyk

According to ABC, Burnham has a hard time enjoying her overnight date with Luyendyk. ABC writes, “Lauren B., who has struggled to find love with Arie, needs more reassurance from him. Preoccupied with thoughts of the other two women vying for Arie’s heart and scared to have her own heart broken, the guarded blond beauty has trouble enjoying the panoramic plane tour of the Nazca Lines. Back on the ground, Lauren B. drops a bombshell. That night, Arie convinces his once skeptical date of his true feelings in an extremely emotional declaration.” Burnham is one of the two girls who Luyendyk confesses his love for this season.

Becca Kufrin’s Ex-Boyfriend Threatens Luyendyk’s Happiness When He Shows Up

According to ABC, a mystery visitor arrives and threatens to put an end to Luyendyk’s happiness. OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the visitor is Becca Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl and he comes to the show in order to win back his ex-love. Reality Steve has stated that Jirgl actually proposes to Kufrin and she rejects his grand gesture. ABC’s official description of the situation reads, “The next day, in one of the most dramatic twists in Bachelor history, a mystery visitor arrives ready to upset Arie’s dreams of a happily ever after. A determined man has flown all the way to Peru to win back his ex-girlfriend. A series of intense confrontations follows, casting doubt on which two women Arie will choose and who will be sent home brokenhearted. His ultimate decision will come down to the final day, hours and minutes of his journey.”

The couple reportedly met in college and dated on and off for 7 years. In a preview of the episode, Jirgl is heard saying that he doesn’t want to be on camera and that he was there to see Kufrin. Luyendyk was a mix of emotions when Jirgl arrived.

Only Two Women Will Move On to the Finale

We are not sure if the elimination will be shown tonight or next week because sometimes the show likes to leave viewers with a cliffhanger. And, with Kufrin’s ex showing up, his appearance may be featured towards the end of the show, but you never know, right?

Whatever the case, only two women will make it to the finale and they are Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk admits to falling in love with both women and unfortunately for Kendall Long, she does not move forward, as reported by Reality Steve.