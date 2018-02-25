‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Winner: Who Does Arie Luyendyk Get Engaged to On the Finale?

Photo Credit: ABC - Craig Sjodin

In just a week, Bachelor Nation will find out who Arie Luyendyk got engaged to on the 2018 finale of The Bachelor. Who is the winner? Who does Luyendyk end up with? But, before we get into all the details, this is your spoiler warning. STOP READING NOW if you do not want to know who Luyendyk is currently dating.

According to Reality Steve, Luyendyk proposes to Becca Kufrin and she accepts, but it isn’t the perfect ending. Luyendyk reportedly goes back on his decision and wants to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Recently, Reality Steve dished that, “A couple days after the premiere, I was given word that Arie called Lauren on the night of the premiere. Certainly an interesting thing to be told because why would a lead possibly contact the girl he dumped when he’s engaged to someone else? … Started hearing that Arie was having second thoughts about Becca and thinking he might’ve made the wrong choice.” Reality Steve also revealed that, “I was told from a source specifically that ‘Arie broke up with Becca and they are heading to Virginia to film’ … Not less than 6 hours later, a photo appears in a private Facebook group that ABC’s vans were out in front of Lauren’s mother’s house in Virginia, and the person who posted the picture seemed to know that ABC and Arie were there and were filming … Arie ended his engagement with Becca a little over a week ago and is now dating Lauren. That’s why he was in Virginia last week at Lauren’s parents house.”

This would explain why cast-off Caroline Lunny confronts Luyendyk during the women tell-all special. With tears in her eyes, Lunny, who is friends with Kufrin, says to Luyendyk that she knows what he did and she doesn’t understand how he could do it. Lunny also told E! that, “I had heard a little rumor along the way … I then called and I had gotten that confirmation and I was furious, honestly. You’ll see why. I’m heartbroken the way things went down, the way he handled it. I think it could’ve been handled much better and it wasn’t.”

Lunny also told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was so much worse than anything, ever, in Bachelor history — I feel like it is probably the worst heartbreak in the show’s history.” So, it sounds like it was a really messed up ending for Kufrin. But, Luyendyk has reportedly ended up with Burnham and the two are currently dating, though there are no reports of an engagement.

When talking about his search for love on The Bachelor in an interview with Hollywood Life, Luyendyk dished that, “There were a lot of times, when I was just wrapped up in the moment [while filming], and I had to kind of take myself back and think, ‘Okay. Let me think about how this relationship would be in real life, outside of all this, back at home, and if it could work.’ I think that’s the most important part.”

Tomorrow night is the overnight dates with contestants Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Then next week, on March 5, 2018, Bachelor viewers will finally get to see the dramatic outcome.