Ben Higgins Is Reportedly Dating Again: Is Lindsey Duke His Girlfriend?

Ben Higgins is a former star of The Bachelor and was previously engaged to Lauren Bushnell. Unfortunately, in May 2017, the couple ended their relationship. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the couple told People Magazine. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.” Previously, the couple had their own spin-off reality show, but Higgins was having cold feet about the wedding and the two continued to date, while calling off their engagement.

Months later, Higgins decided to participate in The Bachelor Winter Games, but he went into the show knowing that he might get flooded with questions about his relationship with Bushnell. Now, before we get into the details of how his time on the show went, this is your spoilers warning. STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY BACHELOR WINTER GAMES SPOILERS.

With that out of the way, Higgins had a hard time finding someone on the show because the women felt he wasn’t ready to find love again. According to Reality Steve, this ultimately makes Higgins decide to leave. Reality Steve revealed that, “Ben has a conversation with Chris Harrison (which they’ve teased in the promo) where he basically says that he isn’t ready for love, finds himself defending Lauren all the time, and that it’s best if he leaves. This is going to strike a nerve with a lot of people I’m sure since, as I reported back in August, Ben has been seeing Lindsey Duke but has yet to publicly acknowledge it. I have no idea why, I’m not sure what his deal is, but it’s certainly not a good look for him to constantly talk about not being ready to date when he’s been dating someone rather frequently for 6 months. But anyway, after he tells Chris Harrison that, he says goodbye to the group as well.”

So, who is Lindsey Duke? Apparently, OKHereIsTheSituation reports that Duke has previously dated Bachelorette stars Robby Hayes and Jeff Holm, so, that would make Higgins her third boyfriend from the franchise. According to Boss Mirror, Duke is the girl who Hayes allegedly cheated on Amanda Stanton with when they were still dating. See the photos in Stanton’s Twitter post below.

Look what you made me do 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5TCuv8Xtj4 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

Duke also reportedly dated football player Blake Bortles. Duke hails from Denver, so distance shouldn’t be an issue for her and Higgins. But, looking at her Instagram profile, she clearly likes to party and Higgins seems a bit more reserved. She also enjoys modeling in bikinis online.

So, how did Higgins come to meet Duke? According to Reality Steve, “He was seen Labor Day night at Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger bartending for an event that helped Hurricane Harvey victims … witnesses there told me he left with Lindsey Duke that night. I’ve seen pictures of them together there … In addition, Ben was recently spotted at breakfast with Lindsey Duke.” Accept This Rose has reported that Higgins is still dating Duke today.