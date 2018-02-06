‘Better Late Than Never’ Renewed or Cancelled: Will There Be a Season 3?

NBC

Will there be a season 3 of Better Late Than Never? Has the show been renewed or cancelled?

NBC has yet to make an announcement regarding their reality-travel show, but things are not looking great. According to TV Series Finale, the show’s ratings are down by 35% in viewership compared to season 1. The show currently averages a .88 in the 18-49 demographic which is also down by 44%.

*Note: this post will be updated with information as it becomes available.

This Is Us, NBC’s highest-rated TV show, averages a 3.62 in the 18-49 demo, compared to Better Late Than Never’s .88. Chicaco PD, meanwhile, the network’s network’s 5th-rated TV show, averages a 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic.

Better Late Than Never is an adaptation of the South Korean series Grandpas Over Flowers, which takes four veteran comedians and pairs them with one younger comedian. In the case of Better Late Than Never, those four celebrities are William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, and Terry Bradshaw, with younger comedian Jeff Dye.

The series premiered on August 23, 2016, and was renewed for a second season on September 22, 2016. The second season premiered on January 1.

In tonight’s season finale, Winkler, Shatner, Foreman and Bradshaw will connect over a campfire in the Sahara Desert. Shatner, meanwhile, brings friends to a lunch in Mexico.

In December, Forbes interviewed William Shatner and Henry Winkler about the show. The pair was asked if they were excited to travel with one another again. Winkler said, “Shatner showed up at the airport on a suitcase that he rode through the terminal.” Shatner responded, “That was my idea five years ago as my legs got less and less strong. Most of my exercise came from walking down airport corridors, and I always wanted to be able to ride on my roll on. Next thing I know some guy comes out with the invention.”

Asked if people recognize them in these countries, they said, “It depends on where we are. In Munich, one of the most famous open squares with the oldest glockenspiels, people came up to us from every country in the world to take a photo. That is not one of Bill’s favorite things to do.”

Winkler is also an Executive Producer on the show, and explains to Forbes that when he met about the series at Universal, he was shown a board of casting suggestions. He says not everyone they ended up with was on the board, but they have an “amazing group of guys” as it is.