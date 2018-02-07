‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ 2018 Premiere House Tour

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tonight is the premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and Julie Chen returns as the show host. The 2018 episodes air live on CBS, as well as CBS All-Access online. There will be 11 celebrities living in a house together, under 24/7 surveillance and fans can watch live feeds of their favorite stars on the show via CBS All-Access streaming. Find out more details here on how to watch the live feeds, along with catching up on episodes. If you are looking for a way to watch the live feeds for free, there is a 7-day free trial available.

Now let’s get into details on the house where these athletes, actors, singers and reality stars are staying. It will be a month-long ride with a lot of personality packed into one household. Check out photos of this season’s house, along with more details on the show and cast below.

One of the most talked about cast members on the show is Omarosa Manigault and executive producer Allison Grodner assured The Hollywood Reporter that politics will not a focus of the show, even though Manigault is a former member of the White House staff. Grodner stated that, “She is fully aware of the 24/7 live nature of the show … The live feed experience is going to be an interesting one because that’s where you’ll hear a lot of these conversations. It will be up to Omarosa what she chooses to share and up to her houseguests on what they choose to ask … This is not a political show. . .this isn’t becoming 60 Minutes.” The rest of the cast is full out actors, reality stars, athletes, models and singers.

According to CBS’ Twitter account, cast member Shannon Elizabeth has watched every season of Big Brother since it started airing. TV personality Ross Mathews is also a super fan, as are a couple of the other cast members. Omarosa Manigault says that her favorite Big Brother cast member of all time is Evel Dick and she says that she loved the way he played the game.

Host Julie Chen talked about the new Big Brother house to Entertainment Weekly and said, “The whole feel of this HOH bedroom is very poolside cabana a la Beverly Hills, maybe in the ‘50s or ‘60s.” There have been a few slight changes to the house, but not many. For example, the Den of Temptation has been transformed into a gym.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Grodner talked about the surveillance in the house, explaining that, “We’re following and documenting what they’re doing inside the house. We’re not following what’s going on outside of the house. Big Brother is very much about the game, the social experience in this house and interesting conversations that certainly come up within the house.” Only one cast member is used to this kind of surveillance and that’s Brandi Glanville, who participated in the UK version of the show.

According to E!, the new house has an espresso machine and a hot tub for the celebrities. According to CBS, “The Celebrity Houseguests will live in luxury this season in a house with a sophisticated sense of style, rich jewel tones, dark woods, polished gold finishes, and a floor-to-ceiling panorama image of the Los Angeles skyline as seen from the Hollywood Hills. Our Houseguests and viewers alike will be transported into the glamour of a Hollywood Hills home that embraces iconic Los Angeles and celebrity themes in every room.”

The Head of Household Suite this season is better than ever. In the CBS official description, it stated, “Upstairs, the Head of Household suite is a poolside cabana, with a vintage photomural that will make any Houseguest feel like they just stepped into a sunny retreat. The lucky HOH will also enjoy the biggest bed this room has ever seen – two queen-size beds built together. With limited space in the backyard this year due to the constant competitions, a pool-hall bridge has been created upstairs, as well as a new indoor gym, available 24/7.” For the first time on the show, all cast members will have their own bed.

In the hallway where the bedrooms are, there is a replica of a 1955 Porsche Spyder hanging on the wall. CBS reported that the car was custom-built for the show and currently has the mechanical gear and engine removed. After the show is completed, the car will be turned into an actual vehicle.