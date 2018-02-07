‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ 2018: USA Cast & Houseguests

Photo: Cliff Lipson - ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 2018 premieres tonight on CBS and this is the USA’s first jump into the celebrity realm for the show. But, don’t think these stars have more rights than normal Big Brother houseguests. Each cast member will be watched 24 hours a day and their every move will be aired via live feed online. If you’d like to invade the privacy of this batch of celebrities for the season, find details here.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the lineup of celebrity contestants in the mix this season. From athletes to film stars, to reality show villains, the cast is packed full of personality and ruthlessness. Get to know each of the cast members below and be sure to tune in to the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Omarosa Manigault

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Omarosa, a Television personality, originally from Youngstown, Ohio and currently living in Jacksonville, Fla., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. Omarosa, a Television personality, originally from Youngstown, Ohio and currently living in Jacksonville, Fla., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION.

Ariadna Gutiérrez

Where do we begin with Omarosa Manigault? She is a pitbull when it comes to competition and made a name for herself on The Celebrity Apprentice. In early 2017, Manigault joined Trump’s White House staff and she resigned almost a full year later. There were reports that Manigault was fired and she stated to the media that she will be sure to write a tell-all book about her experiences under Trump. Previously, Manigault was engaged to actor Michael Clarke Duncan, who passed away after a heart attack. Manigault married Pastor John Allen Newman on April 8, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jeffery Salter – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ariadna Gutierrez, a model, born in Sincelejo, Columbia, raised in Barranquilla, Colombia and currently living in Miami, Fla., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. Ariadna Gutierrez, a model, born in Sincelejo, Columbia, raised in Barranquilla, Colombia and currently living in Miami, Fla., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION.

Chuck Liddell

Gutiérrez is a model and actress, who is also a former Miss Colombia 2014. Many know her from a major snafu at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Though she was the first runner up, initially, host Steve Harvey made a mistake and announced her as the winner. She was crowned and everything, but just minutes later, Harvey corrected the error, revealing that Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, was the actual winner.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Chuck Liddell, a UFC Legend, originally from Santa Barbara, Calif., and currently living in Calabasas, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. Chuck Liddell, a UFC Legend, originally from Santa Barbara, Calif., and currently living in Calabasas, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION.

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Liddell is a retired mixed martial artist and is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He previously competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Anna Trebunskaya, but he didn’t make it very far in the competition. In addition to being an MMA Fighter, Liddell is a father of four.

Photo Credit: Annette Brown – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Keshia Knight Pulliam (38), an actress, originally from New Jersey and currently living in Atlanta, Ga., will be one of the celebrities competing. Keshia Knight Pulliam (38), an actress, originally from New Jersey and currently living in Atlanta, Ga., will be one of the celebrities competing.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Keshia Knight Pulliam is known for many things. She played Rudy Huxtable, the youngest child on The Cosby Show throughout its run. Pulliam also played the role of Miranda Lucas-Payne on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. On New Year’s Eve 2015, Pulliam became engaged to Edgerton Hartwell and the couple married on New Year’s Day in 2016, only to separate that year, according to ET Online . They have one child together. Hartwell is a former NFL player and some may recognize him from the early days of Real Housewives of Atlanta, when he was married to former star Lisa Wu.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Marissa Jaret Winokur, a Broadway actress, originally from Bedford, N.Y., and currently living in Toluca Lake, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing. Marissa Jaret Winokur, a Broadway actress, originally from Bedford, N.Y., and currently living in Toluca Lake, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing.

Mark McGrath

Marissa Jaret Winokur is a Broadway star, who has also appeared in films and television shows including Never Been Kissed, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, Felicity, and Dharma & Greg. But, Winokur is most known for her Tony-winning performance as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway musical “Hairspray”.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Mark McGrath, a rock star, originally from Newport Beach, Calif., and currently living in Studio City, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. Mark McGrath, a rock star, originally from Newport Beach, Calif., and currently living in Studio City, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION.

Metta World Peace

Mark McGrath is most known as the lead singer in the band Sugar Ray, famous for songs such as “Fly”, “When It’s Over”, “Every Morning” and “Someday”. McGrath has appeared as a guest judge for American Idol and previously participated in Celebrity Wife Swap. He has also worked as a co-host of Extra, and he was the host of shows such as Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll and Killer Karaoke. McGrath, like several of his Big Brother co-stars, has competed on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Metta World Peace, an NBA Champion, originally from Queens, N.Y., and currently living in Los Angeles, will be one of the celebrities competing. Metta World Peace, an NBA Champion, originally from Queens, N.Y., and currently living in Los Angeles, will be one of the celebrities competing.

Brandi Glanville

Metta World Peace, formerly Ronald William Artest Jr., has been known for domestic violence issues, in addition to his NBA basketball career, according to ESPN . Today, he works as a professional basketball coach and he has made a couple appearances on TV shows over the years. He is also the founder of the Artest Media Group , a brand management company.

Photo Credit: Bill Inoshita – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Brandi Lynn Glanville, a Television Personality, originally from Sacramento, Calif. and currently living in Los Angeles, will be one of the celebrities competing. Brandi Lynn Glanville, a Television Personality, originally from Sacramento, Calif. and currently living in Los Angeles, will be one of the celebrities competing.

Ross Mathews

Brandi Glanville is a former cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she was known to rub a lot of her fellow housewives the wrong way. She is also the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian, whose affair with singer LeeAnn Rimes was outed by tabloids during his marriage to Glanville. In addition to being a housewife, Glanville has also been on Celebrity Apprentice and the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother. So, she has a little bit of an advantage, even though she came in 11th place on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ross Matthews, a TV Host, originally from Mt. Vernon, Wash., and currently living in Los Angeles/Palm Springs, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. Ross Matthews, a TV Host, originally from Mt. Vernon, Wash., and currently living in Los Angeles/Palm Springs, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing on BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION.

Shannon Elizabeth

Comedian and TV personality Ross Mathews is known for being on countless shows, including Celebrity Fit Club, The Insider, Chelsea Lately, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Live from E!. He actually started out his career in entertainment as an intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, as reported by Huffington Post . Since 2008, Mathews has been in a relationship with stylist Salvador Camarena.

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Shannon Elizabeth, an actress, originally from Houston, Texas, currently living in Cape Town, South Africa will be one of the celebrities competing. Shannon Elizabeth, an actress, originally from Houston, Texas, currently living in Cape Town, South Africa will be one of the celebrities competing.

James Maslow

Many know Shannon Elizabeth Fadal from the American Pie movies, Scary Movie and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Fadal became known as a sex symbol, but these days, she lives in Capetown, where she runs a non-profit animal rescue organization called Animal Avengers, that she helped start in 2001. Years ago, Fadal was married to actor Joseph D. Reitman, but their marriage ended in divorce. In recent years, she had been romantically linked to recently shamed mogul Russell Simmons, who has been accused by multiple women of raping them, according to the NY Times

Photo: Cliff Lipson – ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved James Maslow, an actor/musician, originally from San Diego, Cali., and currently in Venice, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing. James Maslow, an actor/musician, originally from San Diego, Cali., and currently in Venice, Calif., will be one of the celebrities competing.

Some may know James Maslow from his being a part of Big Time Rush, the show and the music group. He also was previously a celebrity contestant on Dancing With the Stars. He was paired with pro Peta Murgatroyd and at the time, Murgatroyd was single. When she saw that Maslow was her partner, she was a big off-put because the two had previously dated in some respect and it had an awkward ending. Throughout the season, they appeared to have a lot of chemistry and there were rumors the two picked up dating at some point. Today, Murgatroyd is married to fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and they have one child together.