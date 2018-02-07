‘Big Brother Celebrity Edition Bot’ 2018 Voting

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming - ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 2018 season of Big Brother is here with its celebrity edition and premieres on the CBS network with a bunch of celebrities, who probably aren’t used to being watched 24/7. One contestant, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, previously appeared on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, so she may have a leg up on the others. The show premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and there are 11 celebrities making up the cast. As always, America will also have input on the show and this season, the series is incorporating a “Big Brother” Bot to help with casting votes, according to CBS.

“Big Brother Bot” messaging experience is an interactive element in this year’s coverage of the show. “Big Brother Bot” is the first of its kind for the series as well. Using it, fans will be able to access the bot exclusively through Facebook, Kik and Skype. Some of the features of the bot include, voting capabilities, answering questions about the game, getting highlights of episodes or live feeds, and participating in polls or trivia about the show.

So, when voting becomes available this season, the “Big Brother Bot” will be the tool you can use to vote online. Be sure to tune in to stay “in the know” with the goings-on on the show since there are often twists that pop up throughout the season.

Once the game begins and houseguests are nominated for eviction, they start strategizing and striving to win competitions, and making alliances with other players. For those who would like to watch the show or live feeds, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. This is also the only way to watch the 24/7 live feeds. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch the show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

As more details on how to vote for each contestant come up, we will update you with the latest information. Julie Chen returns to the show as the longtime host and the celebrities participating in the competition include actress Shannon Elizabeth, MMA Fighter Chuck Liddell, model Ariadna Gutiérrez, singer and actor James Maslow, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, singer Mark McGrath, former NBA player Metta World Peace, comedian Ross Mathews and the notorious reality TV villain Omarosa Manigault.