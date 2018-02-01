Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Together Again for Super Bowl LII (Sort of)

Getty

Britney Spears will be appearing on television during Super Bowl LII on February 4, after all. While rumors that she will be taking the stage with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show have been swirling for weeks, it looks like Spears is going to be a part of Sunday’s festivities in a different way.

On Thursday, February 1, Spears took to Instagram to share a clip from an upcoming Pepsi commercial in which she makes a guest appearance of sorts. Spears’ original Pepsi commercial — from 2001 — is featured briefly during the 2018 commercial, bringing back some serious nostalgia.

In the new commercial, Spears’ 2001 Pepsi ad comes on the television in a diner. One of the diner workers looks up at the screen and appears captivated by Spears (or, perhaps, by the soft drink). It’s a total throwback to Spears’ original commercial in which a man working in a diner is seen staring at a television with his mouth hanging open, watching Spears sing “The Joy of Pepsi” while the kitchen behind him breaks out in flames.

You can check out the clip below.

You can watch Spears’ original Pepsi commercial below.

As for the rumors that Spears will be joining her ex-boyfriend on stage during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, there has not been any indication suggesting that this will actually happen.

Fans have been talking about a Britney and Justin collaboration for years, but the two haven’t gotten together to work things out, despite both parties saying that they’d be interested. Since Justin and Britney previously appeared at the Super Bowl together (back in 2004 with Aerosmith, NSYNC, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige), many fans have been hoping for a “repeat.”

While it seems obvious that Timberlake will have some surprise guests during his performance, there has not been any word yet on who those guests might be.

Spears recently finished up her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and will head out on a multi-city tour over the summer. In 2019, Spears will be heading back to Vegas where she will have a new show for her residency at the Monte Carlo.

“The schedule was perfect for her and her kids, so why not continue? They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse. She loves Vegas,” a source told Us Weekly last month.