Britton Buchanan Blows Away the Judges on ‘The Voice’ 2018

YouTube/NBC

On the premiere episode of The Voice 2018, Britton Buchanan blows the coaches away with his version of Ray LaMontagne’s song “Trouble.” Buchanan, who plays the guitar as well, was 17 years old at the time of his audition and today he is 18. Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine all turned their chairs around to battle it out for Buchanan, but Levine was blocked by Shelton, leaving him unable to bring Buchanan onto his team. Buchanan is actually a huge fan of Levine’s, so there’s a very good chance he would have picked him as his coach if he had had the opportunity.

After his blind audition, Levine said that he was actually a big fan of Buchanan’s. In response, Buchanan said that there’s a video of Levine performing “I Love LA” with Randy Newman from a few years ago and he watches it about “80 times a week”.

There has been a new feature added to the show this season and Adam Levine is hit by it on the premiere episode. Each coach has the opportunity to block another coach during the auditions when vying for an artist to be on their team. Alicia Keys explained to Parade that, “The block gives you the opportunity to block whichever coach you don’t want to take the artist that you want to get.”

According to the News Observer, Buchanan is a student at Lee Senior High School in Sanford, North Carolina and he is active in the drama club. He even played the lead character “Danny Zuko” in a production of “Grease”. Buchanan has a Facebook account dedicated to his music and you can find it here. On his Instagram page, his profile leads with the following quote, “Something in your eyes makes me wanna lose myself.”

Idol Chattery D reports that Buchanan started playing the guitar at the age of 8 and began singing seriously at age 12. He later learned to play the piano when he was 14 years old. The next year, he started performing with a band called Brick City South.

On February 13, 2018, Buchanan was finally able to reveal that he is on the show, writing on his Instagram account that, “It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, but now I can finally tell everyone! I auditioned! Who’s ready for this season premiere on February 26th?!” Best of luck to Buchanan and his journey this season.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that. So, if you want to watch the show online, you definitely have options. Tune in to NBC to check out the show on TV, Mondays and Tuesdays for the blind auditions this season.