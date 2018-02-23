PHOTO: Carrie Underwood Posts First Selfie in 2 Months

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her husband, Mike Fisher, on Friday, February 23. This is the first selfie that Underwood has posted in two months — and the first one she has posted in 2018.

“The Champion” singer has been very cautious about sharing pictures of herself after she fell on the front stairs of her home back in November. In that fall, Underwood suffered a broken wrist and also a large gash on her face that required some 50+ stitches. She has spent the last three months recovering from her injuries.

The last selfie that Underwood posted (at the end of December) was of her face, but she kept the lower part of her face covered with a chunky scarf.

Several weeks ago, Underwood wrote a blog addressed to her fans, letting them know that she might look a bit “different” after the fall.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she added.

Underwood hasn’t said what exactly looks different, nor has she been seen in public since writing that post. In January, Below Deck star Adrienne Gang shared a photo of herself with Underwood after a pilates class. In the picture, which was taken after Underwood’s accident, Carrie doesn’t look any “different.” She doesn’t have a laceration, scar, or anything else on her face. It does seem as though her injury may involve her chin or her mouth and may be on the left side of her face, based on the angles of her photos and the parts of her face that she has been keeping covered up.

And while fans may have been expecting to see some kind of scar on Underwood’s face in her latest selfie, the country star strategically covered the lower portion of her face with a red “x.” Fisher also sported a red “x,” but his was on the back of his hand.

Underwood and Fisher posed for a picture to raise awareness for the End It Movement. The organization works to raise awareness and money in a fight to end human trafficking.