‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2018 Spoilers & Eviction Predictions

On the previous episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, Mark McGrath finally was able to win a Head of Household competition and he decided to put Ariadna Gutiérrez and Brandi Glanville up on the block. McGrath has been a bit of a floater throughout the game and he felt it was time to make a big move. Some of his competitors were hoping that he would put Omarosa Manigault up for elimination, but if Glanville or Gutiérrez win the Power of Veto, they’ll have the opportunity to backdoor someone. This means that they will be free of eviction and can nominate another person to take their place on the block.

We’re guessing that if one of these two girls gets the Power of Veto, either James Maslow or Omarosa Manigault will be up on the block. Players Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur are playing both sides. They are in alliances with multiple people. Winokur has a final four deal with Maslow, McGrath and Mathews, while she also has a final four agreement with Manigault, Gutiérrez and Glanville. If Manigault or Mathews wins the Power of Veto, then should probably put up Manigault if they don’t want to arouse suspicions about their loyalties yet. But, you never know when this game could flip. If Gutiérrez and Glanville remain on the block, Glanville will most likely be sent home.

With that said, let’s get into the spoilers on who will be shown winning the Power of Veto, according to Gold Derby. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

Gutiérrez reportedly wins the Power of Veto competition, so she takes herself off the block, forcing McGrath to pick a new nominee for eviction to go up against Glanville on the block. With the help of Maslow, McGrath decided to put up Winokur, convinced that Mathews will make sure to cast his vote for Glanville. So, it definitely sounds like Glanville is heading home.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air for three days in a row, tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. On Sunday, the grand finale will air and the cast-offs will vote who they want to be the first winner of the USA version of the show. Executive producer Allison Grodner recently told Entertainment Weekly that, “I can’t believe it’s almost over. It would be fun to see this go on a little bit more. I’m impressed with how much they’ve played, how hard they have played, and how much emotion has happened considering the shorter length of time.”

Also according to Grodner, the show will feature a double elimination tonight, so it could be anyone’s game. Grodner discussed her predictions (or lack thereof) and tonight’s eviction, revealing that, “We will be going into the finale with five people so truly, anything can happen. It’s hard to say. We’ll have a double eviction tonight. You’ve got some people playing a really good game who are safer than the others. I think someone like Ross has a good shot, Marissa has a good shot, Mark and James and Ari … they all have a really good shot of making it to the end.” But, who will be the second contestant evicted tonight?