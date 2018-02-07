‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 24/7 Live Feed: How to Watch CBS Streaming Online

CBS

Big Brother is back, bringing a celebrity edition of the show to the USA for the 2018 season. Now, just because the cast is full of celebrities, it doesn’t mean that there is special treatment. These houseguests will have to be watched with the CBS All-Access 24/7 live feed, just like any other cast. And with the live feed, you can get a raw, uncut look at the drama inside the house any time. Watch your favorite celebrity cast members from every angle. And, using the live stream, you can check out exclusive info or chat with other fans.

The live feeds begin on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 9:00 p.m., PT/Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 12 a.m., ET. And, according to CBS All-Access, fans across the country will be able to watch the live broadcast of across multiple platforms. In addition, fans can catch up on every episode on-demand after they air live. The show can be watched on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, and Amazon Channels, according to CBS.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Making up the cast this season, there are movie stars, models, reality stars, politicians, athletes … every category has been checked off. The queen of the Celebrity Apprentice and White House drama, Omarosa Manigault is on board as a cast member and her fellow cast-mates should brace themselves. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is also in the mix and she’s also known as a force to be reckoned with, so maybe Manigault has met her match. This is actually not Glanville’s first time on Big Brother, as she previously was on the 20th series of Celebrity Big Brother in the United Kingdom, but on the show, she finished in 11th place.

Celebrity Big Brother After Dark, aka BBAD, is an after-show that will exclusively air live on Pop TV. The show brings fans a live late-night look inside the Big Brother house seven nights a week, starting Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 12 – 3 a.m. ET/9 p.m. – 12 a.m. PT through Saturday, February 24, 2018.