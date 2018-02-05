‘Cloverfield 4’ Overlord: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cloverfield 4

Now that The Cloverfield Paradox (originally called God Particle) is premiering on Netflix, when will we see the fourth movie in the franchise? Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and now The Cloverfield Paradox (aka Cloverfield 3) are all part of J.J. Abram’s franchise. But news is already circulating about a fourth movie in the franchise. When will it be released? Here’s everything we know so far about the fourth movie.

1. Cloverfield 4 Is Currently Called Overlord, But That Could Change

It’s not unusual for movies in the Cloverfield franchise to be given temporary names before the real name is finally released. Everyone thought that Cloverfield 3 was going to be called God Particle, and it was even listed as such on IMDB, before the big Netflix Super Bowl trailer where the real name was revealed. So although the fourth movie is being referred to as Overlord, that could certainly change by the time the movie’s released.

2. Overlord Will Take Place During World War II

Yes, Overlord is going to be a prequel of some sort. It’s going to follow American paratroopers on D-Day. They are targeting a Nazi-occupied village when they realize there’s more to this military operation than they had any idea. Part of the summary reads: “They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

So this definitely looks like a prequel. Some have suggested this might reveal the origins of Tagruato, the Japanese deep-sea drilling company that was part of the ARG campaigns for 10 Cloverfield Lane and Cloverfield. Tagruato is the parent company of Slusho! (the company that Rob from Cloverfield works for) and Bold Futura, a tech company that John Goodman’s Hank worked for in 10 Cloverfield Lane.

3. The Script Is Penned By the ‘Captain Phillips’ and ‘The Revenant’ Writers

So far, we know that Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell were signed up to play leads in the fourth movie. Adepo starred in Fences and The Leftovers and Russell was on Black Mirror. Other rumored cast members include Bokeem Woodbine (Spiderman: Homecoming), Iaian DeCaestecker (SHIELD) and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones). The movie will be directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun) and the script is written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant.) Those are some pretty strong names for the script, so we’ve got pretty high expectations for this one. There are also rumors that Lindsey Weber produced this movie. She produced 10 Cloverfield Lane too.

4. The Movie Might Already Be Finished

The movie was scheduled to start filming in May, so there’s a chance it could already be done. Essentially, it could release at any moment, just like the third movie. The franchise had originally planned to release one movie a year, but that plan fell through. So maybe they’ll play catch up by releasing two in 2018.

5. The Fourth Movie Might Release in October

For Cloverfield 4's marketing they're gonna build an actual time machine so they release the movie before they release the movie — DoctorDoom (@Acidic_Heart) February 5, 2018

Current rumors place the fourth movie’s release for October 26, 2018, Syfy reported. However, rumors also had the third Cloverfield moving premiering on April 20, not today, so the dates could definitely be off. In fact, if the fourth movie has been sold to Netflix too (and we’re not sure at this point if it has), then the movie could premiere pretty much any time. This story will be updated as more information is available.