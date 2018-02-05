Cloverfield Kishin Manga: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cloverfield 4

Now that a new chapter in the Cloverfield universe has been added, many people are wondering about the hidden story that you can’t watch on TV. Yes, Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and now The Cloverfield Paradox all take place on film. You can watch them all and get caught on the storyline. But not everyone knows about Cloverfield/Kishin. This is a manga that was released in 2008. Although it’s been around for 10 years, it tells a lot about the plot that you might want to know if you’re still confused about the storyline. This article has major spoilers for the plot of the Kishin manga. If you don’t want to be spoiled, only read the first section below, about how to find the English translations, and then come back after you’ve read all four chapters of the manga.

1. Here’s How You Can Read the Manga Translated Into English

The manga was made as a tie-in to the 2008 Cloverfield movie, to give additional background to the storyline. It was published once a month on Kadokawa Shoten’s website and had four chapters. The Cloverfield monster appears in the manga, which centers around the lives of two students who are seeking shelter before the “Chuai Incident.” This incident refers to the explosion of Tagruato’s Chuai Station, one of 14 sea-drilling stations in the show’s universe. It was the location of the Cloverfield monster’s first attack. Tagruato is a Japanese company heavily involved in the Cloverfield storyline.

Two websites have made it very easy to read Kishin translated into English. To read translations for chapters 1, 2, and 3, visit ARGonaut here. To read a translation for chapter 4, just go to Cloverfield Clues, where you can see every page in the manga translated into English. This is a good way to experience the manga and catch up on the storyline.

2. The Plot Involves a Cult and Two Teenagers

There was a Yoshiki Togawa manga tie in to the 2008 movie Cloverfield.

The plot is self-contained and doesn’t really spill over into the rest of the Cloverfield universe. Some fans think this is good, since the plot is a bit “fantastical.” (Of course, after Cloverfield Paradox, you might not find it quite so fantastical anymore.) Other fans, however, like the plot so much that they hope it’s turned into an anime one day.

Two teens, Kishin Aiba and Aika Sashara, are the main characters. Tagruato, a Japanese company, takes control of the creature (which may be the reason why it attacked Tagruato’s station first.) The plot also involves a cult trying to control Kishin and use him for a dark ritual that would tie him to the monster and Tagruato. The cult wears masks with the monster’s face and carries beads and charms designed to look like the monster’s claws. So they obviously know a lot more about the monster than New York did when it was attacked.

3. The Manga Also Explores the Idea of a Person Controlling the Monster

The manga also explores the idea that someone is controlling the baby Cloverfield monster. (Yes, it’s a baby.) Tagruato’s experiment involved fusing some of Kishin’s DNA with the monster’s in the form of an orb that only Kishin can use to control the monster. Kishin and the monster end up bonding and Kishin runs away with the Cloverfield baby monster. Even the parasites don’t bother Kishin. But things don’t end up going so well between Kishin and the monster in the end. (We won’t spoil the rest here.)

4. The Manga Reveals There’s More than One Monster

It turns out that the Cloverfield monster featured in the manga is not the same monster that attacked New York in Cloverfield. In fact, there are several eggs in the ocean, all of which will likely hatch into monsters eventually.

5. It’s Unclear if the Manga is Canon

There seems to be no official statement that we could find clarifying whether or not the Kishin Cloverfield manga, released in Japan, is canon. Some sources say it is, but other sources say it is not. Cloverpedia, for example, once said it was canon (according to many fans), but now says: “Given its fantastic nature and elements, the manga is not considered to be in the same continuity as the film.” However, it does contain references that tie it to the ARG, which is canon. Tagruato, for example, is heavily featured in the manga and the ARG.