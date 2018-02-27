‘Counting On’ Season 7 Live Stream, Time & Channel: How to Watch the Show Online

TLC Network

Counting On returns for season 7 with a baby boom. Several of the siblings are pregnant or are getting pregnant this season and fans can’t wait to watch them in action. Get all the details on what time to watch the show, how to watch it online, episode descriptions and more details below.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere of season 7 airs on February 26, 2018. The show runs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT for the premiere. The show airs on the TLC network.

EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: “In Love in Switzerland” – Joy and Austin have said I do, and now Mr. and Mrs. Forsyth finally get to enjoy some alone time in Switzerland; Joe and Kendra get their engagement photos taken; the siblings help Jinger and Jeremy move into their new house.

EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: “Spurgeon’s First Haircut” – Joe and Kendra get started on wedding plans and pick out the groomsmen’s outfits; after two years, Jessa and Ben finally give their son Spurgeon a haircut.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for DirecTV Now, which is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes TLC in all four of its channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

CAST: Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth are on their honeymoon when the show picks up for season 7. Joe Duggar is courting a new girl named Kendra Caldwell and the two are posing for their engagement photos in the most respectful way possible on the premiere as well. At the same time Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are getting help from their siblings as they move into their new place. Jessa Seewald and her husband Ben are also a big part of the show this season as well. Everyone except for the Seewalds are currently pregnant or recently had a baby.

For Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, their honeymoon is the first time that the two have been unchaperoned, alone together. Though they admit to missing their chaperones, Forsyth told the cameras, “Now that were finally married and we don’t have a chaperone, it is a lot different. It is pretty cool that we can just go places on our own and we don’t have to have someone watching us. It is pretty amazing.” According to Us Weekly, the couple recently welcomed a baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Also on the premiere of the show, when Jinger’s siblings come over to her house, sister Jessa Seewald says that, “When we arrived at Jinger and Jeremy’s new house, they had painters there repainting the whole house and it was really coming together. But as we started to walk through the rooms, we came to the kitchen and we thought, this room needs some help.” So, it sounds like they have a lot in store when it comes to getting their house together.