Courtney Wagner, Natalie Wood’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Courtney Wagner is the only child of the iconic Hollywood actress Natalie Wood and her husband, TV star Robert Wagner.

Wood mysteriously died while on a yacht with Wagner and Hollywood actor Christopher Walken in 1981. Natalie’s death is getting renewed scrutiny due to a February 3 CBS program. Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water, which features rare interviews with investigators, and which will air on Saturday, February 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The show has also led to the revelation that a sheriff’s investigator considers Robert Wagner a person of interest in Natalie’s death. That has some people wondering what happened to the daughter that Wood shared with Wagner: Courtney.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Courtney Is the Only Offspring of the Tumultuous Wagner/Wood Partnership

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner had a famously tempestuous relationship, although whether it ended in murder has never been proven. They married, divorced, and remarried before Natalie drowned during a night on the couple’s yacht.

Courtney was only 7 when her mother died. Wagner once wrote of Natalie’s death that the theories about it were “all conjecture. Nobody knows. There are only two possibilities: either she was trying to get away from the argument, or she was trying to tie the dinghy. But the bottom line is that nobody knows exactly what happened.”

However, the boat’s captain, Dennis Davern, a friend of the family, has changed his story over the years (and written a book). He now says that he heard a big fight on the deck and found Robert Wagner standing there with Natalie missing. You can read more about Davern here:

2. Courtney Has Faced a Drug Accusation Over the Years & Courtney Remembers Her Mom’s Hands

Courtney’s life has not been untroubled. In 2012, the then 38-year-old was accused in Los Angeles of “suspicion of heroin and cocaine possession,” according to EOnline.

However, Courtney was never charged. The case was rejected by prosecutors “due to illegal search and seizure, a violation of Wagner’s Fourth Amendment rights,” reported the entertainment site, adding that the drugs were allegedly found in her home in the Malibu area of California. A handgun was also allegedly found during the search.

In one poignant interview, Courtney said of her mom, “Her hands. I remember her hands – they were so soft. And she had such a distinctive voice and laugh.”

3. Courtney Has Worked as a Jewelry Designer & Isn’t on Social Media

According to Radar Online, Courtney Wagner has found work as a jewelry designer over the years. “The jewelry designer also revealed her business is booming ever since Ozzy Osbourne wore some of her pieces on his reality show. Cameron Diaz is also a fan of her work,” the site reported.

The site reported in 2015 that Courtney is so publicity averse that she isn’t on Facebook or Twitter. For a time, she ran a jewelry collection called Wagner & Ko, and she said she hoped her fine jewelry work would have made Natalie Wood proud.

4. Courtney Wagner Hasn’t Said Much Over the Years About Her Mother’s Death

It’s human nature to wonder what Courtney thinks about all of the questions swirling around her mother and father. However, she has said very little about it over the years. She did make a few cryptic comments on a radio show in 2015.

She referred to her mother’s drowning, according to Radar Online, saying of social media, “I’m so glad that wasn’t around when we went through that as a family. After it happened, we moved out of the country for a while.” Despite declaring that she was in a good place, Courtney said, according to Radar Online, “I feel like I’m 41 going on 14.”

In another interview, she recalled the moment she learned that Natalie was dead. “I remember waking up to my sister screaming, and luckily I had a nanny that I was very close to that was by my side. There were all these people in the living room, and my dad told me I wasn’t going to see my mom again,” Courtney Wagner told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column in 2012. “I was just trying to make sense of it, and dad was asking if we wanted to go and see her one last time.”

“We were all so shattered by the loss, and we were hanging on to each other,” Wagner told PEOPLE in 2016. “You just take it moment by moment and hope that it gets better.”

5. Natalie Wood Had a Second Daughter With Another Man

Courtney Wagner has an older sister named Natasha Gregson Wagner. Natasha is not the biological child of Robert Wagner, however; she is the daughter of Natalie Wood and Richard Gregson, defined by The New York Times as an “English agent and producer.”

Robert Wagner has a third daughter named Katie with Marion Donen, whom he married in between his marriages to Natalie Wood, according to The Times. Of her mother’s death, Natasha told The Times, “I know it was an accident.”