‘Glam Masters’ on Lifetime: Meet the Judges

Tonight is the premiere of the Kim Kardashian West-produced reality series Glam Maseters. The show will be set up similarly to America’s Next Top Model, with four judges running the show.

Those four judges are Laverne Cox, Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson, and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox rose to fame as Sophia Burset on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the acting category.

In 2015, Cox took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Special as the executive producer on Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word. Now, she’s hosting Glam Masters.

In an interview with the LA Times, Cox revealed that although she’s supposed to be playing herself, her persona on the show is “a combination of RuPaul meets Tyra Banks meets Oprah meets Heidi Klum.”

Asked by the outlet what her beauty regimen is, Cox said, “Sunscreen is super, duper important, even for black folks because even though we have protection from sunburn and all that stuff, the sun does age you. I try to stay out of the sun and if I am in the sun, I wear a Neutrogena sunscreen. Moisturizing, drinking lots of water. Estrogen changed my skin a lot. Before I started my medical transition, I had terrible, terrible acne and my skin was a disaster, and about eight months into taking estrogen, it all cleared up. My skin is super sensitive, so I have to be really careful what I use — everything’s hypoallergenic. I’ve always had puffy eyes so I use a de-puffer from Kiehl’s and they have an eye cream that I do at night as well.”

Mario Dedivanovic

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic first worked with Kim Kardashian in 2008. These days, Dedivanovic is the makeup artist for stars like Chrissy Teigen and Chanel Iman. His Instagram account boasts over 4 million followers.

Kardashian teamed up with TV entrepreneur and personality Diana Madison for Glam Masters. In an interview with People, Madison opened up about the show and gave some behind-the-scenes gossip. Asked which judge impressed her the most, Madison said, “Makeup by Mario. Mario Dedivanovic is famous for a lot of the looks he has done on Kim. They’ve completely changed the makeup game with some of the looks they’ve done together. It was exciting to see him talk about some of the looks he saw the contestants do. It was impressive. And I know for him, he talks a lot about it on social media, that being on camera is a big challenge for him, so it was exciting to see him on.”

Kandee Johnson

Kandee Johnson is a YouTube personality and beauty vlogger. Johnson has nearly 4 million subscribers on Youtube.

According to The Famous People, Johnson had over 423 million views on Youtube as of June 2017. Her videos relate to beauty, style, fashion, DIY, and kid essentials.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Milk Makeup was founded by Milk co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi, who is also a beauty and fashion editor and E! correspondent. Rassi has also worked as a senior fashion editor at Marie Claire US.

In a 2015 interview with the Telegraph, she reveals how she got to where she is. Rassi says that growing up, she was more into journalism than fashion. Eventually, she scored an internship at Looks magazine in London, before transitioning to Marie Claire UK. “I worked my way up the ranks for six years, going from beauty assistant to beauty and style editor. It was one of the best schoolings you could wish for because I learned every facet of the job, from all different angles – I was editing, writing, styling covers, art directing shoots, interviewing make-up artists.”

Rassi studied psychology at the University of Manchester and says that in fashion editing, it’s important to have a good eye for both style and people.