‘Good Girls’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Series Premiere Tonight Online

Good Girls the new NBC crime comedy-drama series starring Retta and Christina Hendricks, premieres tonight at 10 p.m. EST, immediately following the new episode of The Voice. If you don’t have a cable or can’t get to a TV, but you want to watch the show as it airs, you can watch NBC online, on your phone or another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee, but they come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost to you.

How to Watch a Live Stream of Tonight’s Premiere

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

What to Expect

The new NBC comedy follows 3 suburban women who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet. Beth, Ruby and Annie, portrayed by Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, respectively, have grown tired of having everything taken away from them. Ruby’s daughter is sick. The drug that she needs in order to survive long enough to get a transplant is $10,000 a month out of pocket. Annie is trying to preserve custody of her child. Her ex-husband is suing her for cgoodustody, and she is trying to keep her child with her for as long as she can. Beth, on the other hand, recently found out that her husband was cheating on her and had depleted their entire savings account.

The 3 wives and mothers devise a plan to rob the grocery store where Annie works in order to make at least $30,000. They take up their fake guns and rob the store. After the robbery, they realize that they stole way more than that from the store. They find themselves in a tight spot when criminals show up and let them know that the grocery store was actually a front for a criminal organization and they need to get these heavily armed (with real guns) men their cash back.

The reviews for the show are mixed so far, with some reviewers saying that the show cannot live up to its very good cast. Many critics are comparing Good Girls to Breaking Bad, as normal people are turned into criminals in times of trouble when quick cash is needed. It ends up being a mix of a wholesome comedy where mothers and wives are trying their hardest to support one another and a drama-crime series where normal people get in over their heads.

Most of the situations in the hour-long series premiere resolve in a comedic way instead of bringing anything too dark to light. The show does a good job of reminding viewers that robbery is a ‘victimless crime.’

“We’re normal people,” Beth says in the episode. “We pay our taxes and we take our kids to P.F. Chang’s, and we take orange slices to soccer games.”