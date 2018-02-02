‘Groundhog Day’ Movie Quotes to Celebrate the Day

YouTube

In 1993, Bill Murray starred in the movie Groundhog Day with a cast comprised of Andie MacDowell, Harold Ramis, and Chris Elliott. Murray’s older brother Brian Doyle-Murray also appears in the movie as the Mayor, as he does in many of Murray’s other films. When it comes to appearing in brother Bill Murray’s films, you may remember Brian from Scrooged, Ghostbusters 2, and Caddyshack. He also appeared on Saturday Night Live years ago.

Now let’s get back to Groundhog Day. In honor of the annual event, read on below for the best quotes from the film.

– Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.

– This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat. What a hype. Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it. You’re hypocrites, all of you!

– There is no way that this winter is EVER going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don’t see any other way out. He’s got to be stopped. And I have to stop him.

– Not bad … Mr. Connors, you say this is your first lesson?

Yes, but my father was a piano mover, so.

– It’s the same thing your whole life: “Clean up your room. Stand up straight. Pick up your feet. Take it like a man. Be nice to your sister. Don’t mix beer and wine, ever.” Oh yeah: “Don’t drive on the railroad track.”

– When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn’t imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.

– What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same, and nothing that you did mattered?

That about sums it up for me.

– I’m a god, I’m not the God. I don’t think.

– Ned… Ryerson. “Needlenose Ned”? “Ned the Head”? C’mon, buddy. Case Western High. Ned Ryerson: I did the whistling belly-button trick at the high school talent show? Bing! Ned Ryerson: got the shingles real bad senior year, almost didn’t graduate? Bing, again. Ned Ryerson: I dated your sister Mary Pat a couple times until you told me not to anymore? Well?

– You want a prediction about the weather, you’re asking the wrong Phil. I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life.

– Okay campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties cause its cold out there…its cold out there every day.

– Morons, your bus is leaving.

– Ned, I would love to stay here and talk with you… but I’m not going to.

– I don’t know where you’re headed … but can you call in sick?

– Are you drunk or something?

Drunk is more fun.

– I think you’re the kindest, sweetest, prettiest person I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve never seen anyone that’s nicer to people than you are. The first time I saw you… something happened to me. I never told you but… I knew that I wanted to hold you as hard as I could. I don’t deserve someone like you. But if I ever could, I swear I would love you for the rest of my life.

– Can I talk to you about a matter that is not work-related?

You never talk about work.

– Someday someone’s gonna see me interviewing a groundhog and think I don’t have a future.

– Winter, slumbering in the open air, wears on its smiling face a dream… of spring. Ciao.

– Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I’m happy now… because I love you.

– This is one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather.

Below is apparently a deleted scene from the movie with Bill Murray’s character hustling a game of pool.