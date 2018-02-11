Hallmark’s ‘Cooking with Love’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark continues its Countdown to Valentine’s series with Cooking with Love, another delightfully romantic movie with a fun, comedic touch. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Sunday, February 11, 2018. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Ali Liebert and Brett Dalton. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you can see encore presentations on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., March 11 at 5 p.m., or March 19 at 2 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Optimistic and cheerful TV producer, Kelly, doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef, Stephen, doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show.” Another synopsis reads: “In the running for a promotion, reality cooking show producer Kelly prepares for her cooking show for kids. When show host Chef Betty has an unexpected injury, Kelly hires controversial Chef Stephen as a replacement.”

Ali Liebert stars as Kelly, a cooking show producer. Liebert was a 2015 Canadian Screen Award winner (Best Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series.) She got the award for Betty McRae in Bomb Girls. She’s most recently starred as a detective on Ten Days in the Valley. You may also remember her from appearances that include iZombie, Motive, Fringe, Hellcats, Lost Girl, Dead Like Me, Psych, Mech-X4, Harper’s Island, Intelligence, The Devout, Down River, Foxfire, Year of the Carnivore, and more. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Christmas movie, A Gift to Remember, which might have been one of the best Christmas movies of the season.

Brett Dalton stars as Chef Stephen, the controversial chef. His many other TV and movie credits include Milo Murphy’s Law, Agents of SHIELD (Grant Ward), The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Beside Still Waters, Killing Lincoln, Army Wives (Henry), Blue Bloods, Nurses, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Janet Kidder (Amanda)

Kimberley Sustad (Jessica)

Aria Birch (Becca)

Christian Cooper (Cody)

Preston Vanderslice (Jeremy)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.