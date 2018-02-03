Hallmark’s ‘My Secret Valentine’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark begins its Countdown to Valentine’s series with My Secret Valentine, another delightfully romantic movie in a beautiful setting. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, February 3, 2018. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you can see encore presentations on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., and March 10 at 7 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery.” This sounds really good. I’m betting that if you liked Autumn in the Vineyard or Summer in the Vineyard, then you’ll also like this winery-themed movie.

Another recap reads: “Chloe is upset her dad might sell their winery and stress snacks with a cute guy who turns out to be Seth, the wine rep. They spar until she goes to the cabin, rundown since her mom died. There she finds a note offering help from ‘Handyman’ and she thanks him, signing ‘In Need of Repairs’. Meanwhile, Seth tries to win her over, but it’s Handyman she’s crushing on.”

Lacey Chabert stars as Chloe. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies in particular include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, and more.

Andrew Walker stars as Seth. He started his acting career as a recurring lead on Student Bodies and then cast as a lead in Back to Sherwood and Radio Active. His other many credits include Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wicked Minds, Lies and Deception, Snowed-Inn Christmas, AGainst the Wall, ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory, When Calls the Heart, Steel Toes, Loaded, Penthouse North, God Bless the Broken Road, The Perfect Catch, Love on Ice, A Dream of Christmas, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Peter MacNeill (Truman Grange)

Tara Yelland (Leanne)

Kevin Claydon (Jeff)

Cindy Sampson (Taylor)

Richard Young (Snobby restaurant owner)

Carrie Schiffler (Nancy)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.