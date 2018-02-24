Hallmark’s ‘Royal Hearts’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark airs its last Valentine's movie with Royal Hearts. Tonight's movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, February 24, 2018. The movie stars James Brolin, Cindy Busby, and Andrew Cooper.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide's listings. Then change the "Provider" (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You'll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. If you miss the movie tonight, you can see encore presentations on February 25 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 8 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Kelly, a hopeless romantic in Montana eager to finish her dissertation, and her father, Hank, a rancher, receive news that he has inherited an estate from a faraway land. When they travel there, they discover that Hank has not only inherited the estate, but the title that goes along with it – KING!”

James Brolin stars as Hank Pavlik. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-wining actor brings a lot of star power to this movie. He’s been in many movies and TV shows, but he’s most widely recognized for his roles on Hotel and Marcus Welby MD. His many other credits include Take Her She’s Mine, Catch Me If You Can, Sisters, The 33, Antwone Fisher, The Alibi, Amityville Horror, Westworld, Ted and Venus, Night of the Juggler, The Reagans, Trapped, And the Sea Will Tell, Christmas with Tucker, and more. He’s also directed many movies, including My Brother’s War, which won Best Film at the Hollywood Film Festival. He has raced cars professionally.

Cindy Busby plays Kelly Pavlik. Her many credits include A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Somewhere Between Date My Dad, and more.

Andrew Cooper, a model and actor, stars as Alex. His credits include Damnation (starring as Townsperson), The Way, The Royals (Beck/Lord Twysden Beckwith II), Silent Witness, and Citizen Khan.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lachlan Nieboer (King Nikolas)

Martin Wimbush (Bosworth)

Howard Crossley (Grimsby)

Jeremy Colton (Ivan)

Glynis Barber (Joan)

Olivia Nita (Cece)

Christine Allado (Jasmine)

Claudiu Trandafir (Karoly)

Nicholas Aaron (Zeke)

Jared Fortune (Craig)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

